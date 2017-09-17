Agent Young Acquires Son of Verrazano for $625,000

A ridgling from the first crop of Verrazano lit up the bid board Sept. 17 at the Keeneland September yearling sale, going to agent Steve Young for $625,000.

Bred in Kentucky by Dell Ridge Farm, the colt out of the winning Unbridled's Song mare Allegory is a half brother to Copper Bullet (More Than Ready), winner of the Saratoga Special Stakes Presented by Coors Light (G2).

KEESEP, Hip 1921: yearling, c, 2016, Verrazano - Allegory, by Unbridled's Song; Breeder: Dell Ridge Farm (KY) Sale Price: $625,000

Buyer: Steven W. Young, agent

Consignor: James M. Herbener Jr., agent

"I saw quite a few Verrazanos that were good looking horses," said Young, who purchased Hip 1921 on behalf of an undisclosed client. "Verrazano himself could train with basically any horse around. He was an unbelievable horse in many ways and I think he'll be a very good sire.

"This horse is not only a three-quarter brother to a 2-year-old graded stakes winner at Saratoga but he's out of an Unbridled's Song mare. He is very, very correct and I think when you deal with Unbridled's Song—whether it's as a sire or a broodmare sire—they need to look how this horse looked. He's got no ceiling on what he might do pedigree wise. He was a Book 1 horse in Book 3."

With about two hours remaining, the price was the top during the Sunday session that concludes Book 3.

The ridgling was consigned by James Herbener Jr. as agent for Dell Ridge.

"This is a lovely colt. Had a great walk about him," Herbener Jr. said. "The amazing thing was for how many times we showed him—about 87 times yesterday and I don't know how many times today—he still just had that great walk about him. I'm only as good as the horses people send me."

Dell Ridge's Des Ryan said he wasn't expecting the ridgling to sell for that much.

"We knew he was a nice horse coming in, but you never expect this much for him," Ryan said. "He's been a really nice horse all summer long. So we had high expectations for him, but this is beyond what we had for him.

"Jim did an excellent job showing him here at the sales. The horse never turned a hair the last couple of days that he was here. He's an extremely nice horse so I think that he was well received by the market. I'm very excited to breed a nice horse like that."