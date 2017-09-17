Son of Will Take Charge Sells for $500,000

Hip 1846, colt by Will Take Charge out of Smart Believer brings $500,000

Anne M. Eberhardt

Hip 1846 sold to International Equities Holding Sept. 17.

A colt by Will Take Charge  sold for $500,000 to Oussama Aboughazale's International Equities Holding about halfway through the sixth session of the Keeneland September yearling sale Sept. 17.

The Ontario-bred colt, out of the winning Smart Strike mare Smart Believer, was bred and consigned by Anderson Farms.

"We're still looking for very, very good physicals. Mr. Aboughazale really wants to buy not just a pedigree but buy a horse that's an athletic horse, a horse that moves well, that's well made, and this horse just ticked all the boxes for us in that respect," said Frances Relihan, bloodstock manager for Aboughazale's Sumaya U.S. Stables.

From the first crop of Three Chimney Farm's Will Take Charge, the dark bay or brown colt's second dam is grade 1 winner I Believe In You. 

"There were quite a few (Will Take Charge yearlings) this week that we liked, but in particular we liked this one," Relihan added. "He's an Ontario bred and he comes from a very good outfit—a farm that raises very nice horses, which we think that is very important also when buying a yearling, where they come from and how they've been raised. So we're very pleased."

Aboughazale hopes the colt could eventually become a stallion for his Sumaya Stud. International Equities Holding has purchased six colts so far during the Keeneland September sale with the most expensive being Hip 319, a Violence  colt, who sold for $725,000.

"We are in this business to produce stallions," Aboughazale said. "Hopefully, we bought very nice boys in the sale. (We've bought) six colts now, (all) very good quality."