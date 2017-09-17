Vibrant Trade Continues in Keeneland September Book 3

The positive energy from week one of the Keeneland September yearling sale carried forward, as the sale resumed Sept. 16 following a one-day break and the session was topped by the sale of a colt by Pioneerof the Nile for $525,000 to Steve Young.

Keeneland sold 253 yearlings for $31,392,500 Saturday, for an average of $124,081 and a median of $100,000.

Through the first five days of the 12-day sale, Keeneland has sold 934 yearlings for $228,037,500, for an average of $244,151, and a median of $172,500.

"Today's session started off very quickly and successfully, and that energy went all the way through day's end," said Geoffrey Russell, Keeneland's director of sales operations. "The prices were very fair and the bidding was quite spirited at times. People are still hungry to buy.

"The transition into the next group of buyers has gone very well. We still have some buyers staying over from the first week, and now we are seeing some new fresh faces participating. If a good, special horse entered the ring, there was plenty of money for it."

Saturday's high seller, consigned by Gainesway, agent, is the first foal out of Bella Fafa (BRZ), by Elusive Quality , from a family of group winners in Brazil.

"He's a really nice horse," said Young, who purchased the colt for an undisclosed client. "I thought he was a Book 1 horse. He cost about what we thought he would. (It seemed like) everyone in the pavilion bid on him once. (Bidding) is very competitive for good horses. Whether you lead them up there in the first 100 hips or (later in the sale), there is money if it is a really good horse."

The session's highest-priced filly was a daughter of Trappe Shot sold to Ron Winchell's Winchell Thoroughbreds for $480,000. Consigned by Elm Tree Farm, she is a half sister to stakes winner Mr Palmer, from the family of grade 1 winners Behrens and Commentator. Her dam, In Truth, is by Quiet American.

Elm Tree Farm, agent, also consigned a colt by First Samurai out of stakes winner Coastal Sunrise, by Congrats , purchased by Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Moss for $475,000. He is from the family of grade 2 winner Ruler's Court, as well as grade 3 winners Wall Street Wonder and Wise River.

Oussama Aboughazale's International Equities Holding paid $460,000 for a colt by Stormy Atlantic consigned by Hill 'n' Dale Sales Agency, agent. He is the first foal out of the Unbridled's Song mare La Quintessa, a half sister to grade 1 winner Mi Sueno. La Quintessa and Mi Sueno are out of grade 1-winning millionaire Madcap Escapade.

"He really stood out as a good-walking, athletic horse," said Frances Relihan, Aboughazale's bloodstock manager. "We are trying to buy good physical specimens that move well. We thought we might have been able to get him at a little bit of a lower price, but with his physical he really stood out. We had to push a little bit to get him but we wanted him."

Mike Ryan, agent, was the leading buyer Saturday. He spent $3,350,000 for 16 horses.

Gainesway sold 21 yearlings for $4,140,000 to be the day's leading consignor.

The September Sale continues through Sept. 23, with all sessions beginning at 10 a.m. ET. The entire sale is streamed live at Keeneland.com.