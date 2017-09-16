Breakout Keeneland September Sale for Violence

Violence , a grade 1-winning son of Medaglia d'Oro who sits second on this year's freshman sire list, is having a breakout year in the auction ring during the Keeneland September yearling sale as well.

"They are selling beyond expectations. He's a horse that is really on the verge of breaking out as an important sire," said John Sikura, owner of Hill 'n' Dale Farms near Lexington, where Violence stands. "He looks like a horse that will continue.

"It seems all of his yearlings are getting a lot of support. They're physically strong; they're well-made, and they look like runners when they get to the racetrack. They are proving capable on dirt or turf."

All nine of the Violence yearlings that went through the ring Sept. 16—the first day of Book 3—were reported as sold.

Samantha Siegel of Jay Em Ess Stable spent $425,000 for a filly out of multiple grade 2 winner Miraculous Miss, Tom Durant went to $335,000 for a colt out of Ramblin Rosie from Gainesway, and Colts Neck Stable paid $325,000 for a colt out of grade 2 winner Beautiful Noise from Denali Stud. Trainer Mark Casse signed the ticket for T M Ventures good for $225,000 for the next-to-last yearling in the ring, a filly out of Dubai Moon.

The day's action was good for $1,774,000, an average of $197,111. Violence's second year stud fee was $15,000.

For the sale his average is $285,562 and only one yearling of 17 through the ring was an RNA.

Three sons of Violence sold during Book 2—for $850,000, $725,000, and $475,000. The highest-priced purchase was by Kerri Radcliffe Bloodstock for Hip 489, a gray/roan colt from the Hill 'n' Dale Sales Agency consignment that is a full brother to Buy Sell Hold, winner of the Kentucky Juvenile Stakes for Kirk and Judy Robinson. They paid $67,000 for him out of last year's Keeneland September yearling sale.

Buy Sell Hold is out of stakes winner Melody Lady, a daughter of two-time grade 1 winner Lady Tak.

Violence won the 2012 CashCall Futurity (G1) for Steve Marshall's Black Rock Thoroughbreds and trainer Todd Pletcher at Betfair Hollywood Park. He finished second behind Orb in the 2013 Besilu Stables Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) two months later in his final start. Violence was retired to Hill 'n' Dale when a fracture to his right front medial sesamoid was detected.

Violence has 12 winners—and two additional stakes winners—through Sept. 15.