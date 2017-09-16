Uni Runs Down La Coronel Late to Win Sands Point

After close calls in her first two U.S. starts, Uni broke through for her first graded stakes win Sept. 16 in the $400,000 Sands Point (G2T) for 3-year-old fillies at Belmont Park.

The Chad Brown-trained More Than Ready chestnut—owned by Michael Dubb, Head of Plains Partners, Robert LaPenta, and Bethlehem Stables—had two lengths to make up on frontrunning multiple graded winner La Coronel with a furlong to run and moved by in the final strides to win by a neck.

In a stalking position early, Uni raced in fourth, then fifth behind La Coronel as she set fractions of :25.67, :49.99, and 1:13.12 through six furlongs. Angled out wide in the stretch by jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., the English-bred closed rapidly to finish off the 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.97 on turf labeled firm.

"The fractions weren't very strong," Brown said. "I think there was plenty of give and you could see the divots coming up. It was hard to gauge how slow the turf course is, as well. We were tucked in good there in the first turn. I thought she had a really good trip, (and) maybe got held up a touch there and had to wait to make a run until she found some room, but man, this horse has some kick. She just keeps improving."

After two wins from six starts in France to start her career, Uni finished third in her first U.S. start—the Belmont Oaks Invitational (G1T)—and came in second in the Lake Placid Stakes (G2T) last time out Aug. 19 at Saratoga Race Course.

"This is her best race to date and she's an exciting horse for the future. We really like her," Brown said. "I want to talk to the owners about (the grade 1 Queen Elizabeth II Oct. 14 at Keeneland), see how she comes out of the race, and go from there."

La Coronel got a challenge from longshot Empressof the Nile in the final turn, but kicked away from the field again heading for home and held off all but one. Last-out Pucker Up (G3T) winner Fault completed the trifecta, another 1 1/4 lengths back. She was followed by Inflexibility, Fifty Five, Vue Fantastique, Empressof the Nile, and Defiant Honor.

Bred by Haras D'Etreham out of the Dansili (GB) mare Unaided (GB), Uni now has a 3-3-2 record from nine starts and $462,880 in earnings.