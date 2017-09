Live Oak Plantation's homebred World Approval punched his ticket to the Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) Sept. 16 in the $800,000 Ricoh Woodbine Mile (G1T) at Woodbine.

Favored at odds of 2-1, the Mark Casse trainee held off 9-2 rival Lancaster Bomber to secure the third grade 1 victory of his career under Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez.

World Approval, gr/ro, 5/g

Northern Afleet — Win Approval, by With Approval Owner: Live Oak Plantation

Breeder: Live Oak Stud (FL)

Trainer: Mark E. Casse

Jockey: John R. Velazquez

Pedigree Notes

Northern Afleet stands at Taylor Made Stallions, Inc. for $6,500 (2017).

The final time was 1:33.05.

This story will be updated.