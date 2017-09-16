Pioneerof the Nile Colt Pops at $525,000

Agent Steve Young stretched to $525,000 for a colt by Pioneerof the Nile to lead the Sept. 16 session at the Keeneland September yearling sale.

"He was a Book 1 horse in Book 3," Young said. "He's a really good horse."

KEESEP, Hip 1547: yearling, c, 2016, Pioneerof the Nile - Bella Fafa (BRZ), by Elusive Quality; Breeder: Stud TNT LLC (KY) Sale Price: $525,000

Buyer: Steven W. Young, agent

Consignor: Gainesway, agent

The bay colt, out of the group 1-placed Brazilian-bred Bella Fafa, bred by Goncalo Torrealba's Stud TNT, was consigned by Gainesway. Bella Fafa (Elusive Quality —Fanciulla Del West, by Critique) is a half sister to a pair of group winners in South America.

"He was a particularly good-looking son of Pioneerof the Nile," said Michael Hernon, Gainesway's director of sales. "He has a lot of quality of motion and he had quite a following. It's a hard market still, and it's late in the day. Steve liked him a lot. We were delighted with the price. He well exceeded the reserve."

"It's very hard to buy," Young said. "It's not that late in the sale. It's very competitive for great horses. Whether you lead them up there in the first hundred hips or through Hip 2500, you have to fight for the horse."