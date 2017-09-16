The Tabulator Charges to Iroquois Win

Carolyn Wilson's The Tabulator picked up an automatic berth to the Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) and 10 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby with a strong run in the $150,000 Iroquois Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs.

The 2-year-old Dialed In colt preserved a perfect record for trainer Larry Rivelli, coming in off a July 28 victory in the Prairie Gold Juvenile Stakes at Prairie Meadows after breaking his maiden at first asking July 2 at Arlington International Racecourse.

Quick out of the gate from post 9 in a field of 10 under jockey Jose Valdivia Jr., The Tabulator sat just off the outside hip of pacesetter Smart Remark headed into the first turn. Valdivia eased him about a length back of quick opening fractions as Smart Remark cut an opening quarter-mile in :23.12 and a half-mile in :47.73.

The Tabulator moved up rolling into the far turn and struck the lead at the head of the stretch as three-quarters went in 1:12.04. He had plenty left for the stretch run of the 1 1/16-mile test, and built a 2 1/2-length advantage while running a 1:38.10 mile. Despite ducking out from the left-handed stick in late stretch, he held safe by three-quarters of a length over 6-5 choice Hollywood Star, who switched paths to the inside to avoid the drifting winner but could not get by.

The final time was 1:45.50 on a fast track.

The Iroquois was the first in a series of 35 select races on the "Road to the Kentucky Derby," which is now entering its sixth year.

"With this being the kickoff for the 'Road to the Kentucky Derby' and a Breeders' Cup 'Win and You're In', it's very exciting to have a horse of this quality," Valdivia said. "He's still young as we know, but now he's proven around two turns. We've always thought highly of him and he's always acted like a nice horse from the beginning."

The Tabulator's earnings total $143,550.

"We've always thought highly of him and he's always acted like a nice horse from the beginning," Valdivia said. "We won impressively in the debut but Larry couldn't get an allowance race to go at Arlington so he shipped to Prairie Meadows. In both of these two starts he was still pretty green. Even in this race he still had a little immaturity. We inherited the lead a little before I actually wanted to. He broke so well and we got into a good position and relaxed early. When we turned for home in front, he still looked around a little bit in the stretch but I'm just glad we were able to get there."

Off at odds of 4-1, The Tabulator returned $10.40, $4.80, and $3.40. Hollywood Star brought $2.80 and $2.40, and third-place finisher Ten City paid $3.20.

Of Hollywood Star, who came into the race off a runner-up effort in the Aug. 13 Saratoga Special Stakes Presented by Coors Light (G2), trainer Dale Romans said, "I'm happy with the way he ran. He was second in a tough race and he ran well. He got off a little slow and he came running and galloped-out really strong. He showed he likes the racetrack, so we'll move on to the next step."

The order of finish was completed by Ebben, Big Gemmy, Flameaway, Pont Du Gard, Smart Remark, Tres Equis, and Mo Diddley.

Bred in Kentucky by Extern Developments out of the Giant's Causeway mare Fly to the Stars, The Tabulator went through the auction ring three times. His current connections picked him up for $460,000 from Wavertree Sales' consignment to the Ocala Breeders' Sales March sale of 2-year-olds in training. Before that, he sold to Rayben Stables for $92,000 from Blackburn Farm at the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale, after Blackburn bought him at the 2015 Keeneland November breeding stock sale for $15,000 from Warrendale Sales.

"I've never had a horse start off like this and I've been in the game for more than 15 years," Wilson said. "Larry is a wonderful trainer. He and his entire team do such a great job with our horses and it's so exciting to have a horse like this. It's really easy when I just write a check and this happens."