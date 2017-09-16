Courtlandt Shopping Fillies in Keeneland's Book 3

Don Adam's Courtlandt Farm has been active throughout this year's Keeneland September yearling sale. After buying colts earlier in the week, the farm's ownership was shopping for fillies during the Sept. 16 session that began Book 3.

Among the Florida farm's purchases was Hip 1385, a More Than Ready filly who is the first foal out of the winning Quality Road mare Quality Rose, a half sister to grade 2 winner Warning Zone. Consigned by Lane's End, agent for the filly's Kentucky breeder, Kinsman Farm, the dark bay or brown miss is from the female family of grade 1 winners Dancing Spree, Furlough, and Fantastic Find.

"We're trying to gather up some good physicals with decent young families," said Ernie Retamoza, Jr., Courtlandt Farm manager. "We bought some colts early on and we're just looking for some good physical fillies. Most of them in this book have light first dams and good second dams. You feel like you get a little better physical. Maybe this is the one (racehorse) that makes the first dam."

Retamoza said the filly would be sent to the farm in Florida and eventually to trainer Mark Hennig, who accompanied Retamoza to the sale.

Courtlandt also went to $350,000 to land an Uncle Mo filly consigned as Hip 1426 by Peter O'Callaghan's Woods Edge Farm, and bought a Maclean's Music filly (Hip 1323) for $180,000 consigned by Hill 'n' Dale Sales Agency, agent for Stonestreet Bred and Raised.

The Uncle Mo filly bred in Kentucky by A. T. Brede and Ashford Stud had been purchased by Northface Bloodstock for $180,000 at last year's Keeneland November sale out of a consignment by James Keogh. Her dam, the unraced El Corredor mare Savviest, is a half sister to grade 1 winner and sire Tactical Cat.

The Maclean's Music filly was bred in Kentucky by Stonestreet and is the second foal out of the winning Medaglia d'Oro mare Marcellina d'Oro. The extended female family includes grade 2 winner Woke Up Dreamin, multiple grade 3 winner Denomination, grade 3 winner Lemon Drop Dream, and her fourth dam is two-time champion grass mare Flawlessly.