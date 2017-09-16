Quidura Shows Her Class in Canadian Stakes

Gestuet Faehrhof's homebred filly Quidura backed up a confident ride at the hands of jockey Junior Alvarado Sept. 16 when she used every inch of the Woodbine stretch to showcase her class in a one-length victory over Elysea's World in the $250,000 Canadian Stakes (G2T).

Since coming over from Germany and making her stateside debut for trainer Graham Motion last year, Quidura has quietly held her own in a female turf division that has as much pound-for-pound depth as any in Thoroughbred racing. Though it didn't result in a victory, her effort in the July 22 Diana Stakes (G1T) at Saratoga Race Course told Motion volumes about what the 4-year-old daughter of Dubawi (IRE) is capable of when she found herself on the front end—not her ideal style—and fell just a head short of defeating multiple grade 1 winner Lady Eli.

In the 1 1/8-miles Canadian Stakes, the bay filly got the covered-up trip her connections desired, rating along the rail in fourth as Involuntary was winging away up front through fractions of :24.60 and :48.78. Alvarado was still sitting chilly on his mount as they came off the turn, angled out and tried to find an opening for which to catch Starship Jubliee, who had taken command. Though Motion's stomach churned ever so slightly, relief soon came as he watched his charge shake free at the quarter pole and wear down that rival before holding off late-running Elysea's World en route to earning her second graded stakes win.

"I thought Junior rode her very coolly and it kind of made me a little nervous, but he obviously knew he had a lot of horse judging by the way he rode her," Motion said. "I felt fairly confident the whole way. I said to Junior beforehand, maybe if we don't break on the lead (in the Diana), maybe we get to Lady Eli last time. That was not our design to be on the lead, but two horses broke through the gate so we stood in the gate for a long time and she just got very on the muscle.

"She won very comfortably today and this was a great spot for her."

Quidura has not been worse than third in six North American starts and captured the Pin Oak Valley View Stakes (G3T) in her second outing after joining Motion's barn. Given that the list of those who have bested Quidura include grade 1 winner Dickinson and graded stakes winner Hawksmoor, Motion feels she has more than earned the right to take a swing in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1T) at Del Mar Nov. 4.

"I think we have to (go to the Breeders' Cup)," Motion said. "I think it's a great distance for her and the timing is very good. She's lightly raced, she's run against Lady Eli very competitively. I think we have to take a shot."

Sent off as the 2-5 favorite in the seven-horse field, Quidura covered the distance in 1:45.26 over a course rated firm and improved her record to four wins from eight starts with $499,777 in earnings. Starship Jubilee was third with Grizzel and Southern Gem completing the top five.