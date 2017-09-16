Final Sold for Sire Tapit, 'The Man at This Sale'

With a pair of scratches Sept. 17, the final yearling by Tapit went through the Keeneland September sales ring Sept. 16, as Hip 1509 was the lone yearling by the three-time leading sire in Book 3.

Bred by Winchell Thoroughbreds, the bay colt is out of Wild Vision, the dam of grade 1 winner Pyro and grade 2 winner War Echo. Wild Vision's granddam is Winchell taproot mare Carols Christmas.

The buyer was Mike Ryan, who signed the ticket for $300,000, which happens to be the same price as Tapit's stud fee. The price was the co-second lowest for a yearling by Tapit at the sale.

"I thought he was a magnificent colt," Ryan said. "He's a little roach-backed—we could all see that—but Tonalist was the same way and he wound up winning $3.6 million. I got a very positive feel off the horse. He has tremendous class and attitude about him. I thought he was special. If he runs to the rest of the family, he'll be a good horse."

Tapit is the runaway leading sire of the Keeneland September sale. He had 17 yearlings sell for a total of $16,150,000, an average of $950,000, and a median of $700,000.

Ten of Tapit's yearlings were RNAs, including a $1,050,000 colt out of Serena's Song and $900,000 for a filly out of Winter Memories.

With a bit of reflection on Tapit as his last colt was led out of the ring, Winchell Thoroughbreds' David Fiske was straightforward in his commentary.

"He's been the man at this sale," he said. "What else can we say? People ask me that all the time. ... I've run out of adjectives.

"He's just amazing in everything he's done. Whether it was being the leading first-crop sire and sire of 2-year-olds his first year (2008), or three wins and a second in four years in the Belmont Stakes (G1). ... and he's the seventh leading turf sire this year. I don't know what else you can say about him."

Tapit (Pulpit—Tap Your Heels, by Unbridled) has stood at Gainesway Farm near Lexington throughout his stud career. He has been the leading sire of yearlings at Keeneland September by gross for the last five years. He's sold anywhere from 32 to 44 yearlings, and has been the leader by average in 2016 ($639,839), 2014 ($603,472), and 2013 ($412,368).

Tapit was purchased by Winchell, through Fiske as agent, for $625,000 at the 2002 Keeneland September yearling sale from Fred Seitz, agent.