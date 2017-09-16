Huckabays Rewarded by Trappe Shot Investment

Jody and Michelle Huckabay bought an interest in Claiborne Farm stallion Trappe Shot , and during the Sept. 16 session of Keeneland September yearling sale they were rewarded when a filly by the son of Tapit was sold for $480,000.

Offered as Hip 1276 by the couple's Elm Tree Farm, the filly was purchased by Winchell Thoroughbreds. She was produced from the unraced Quiet American mare In Truth and is a half sister to stakes winner Mr Palmer and stakes-placed Conspiracy. She is also from the female family of grade 1 winners Behrens and Commentator and grade 2 winner Cowboy Cal, among others.

"It surprised me how much she brought, because you'd figure a Trappe Shot would be about half that cost," Ron Winchell said of the stallion who stood for $7,500 this year and had a $10,000 fee in 2015, when this year's yearling crop was conceived. "But she looks fast, and we hope this one's fast.

"We're looking at it from a perspective of a horse that we can eventually bring back and breed, so there's a little bit more to it than just a racehorse," said Winchell, adding that the filly eventually could be bred to Winchell's multiple grade 1 winner Gun Runner when he is retired. "We're looking long-term."

"She's a beautiful filly. ... She couldn't go to a better home," said Jody Huckabay. "(The price) surprised us, but we own a share in (Trappe Shot). We've supported him from day one, and I think he's going to throw a really big horse one day. Obviously with Claiborne, they don't breed tons of mares to him, so you get rewarded by not having the numbers that you've got to compete with."