Agent Ryan Continues Buying Spree in Book 3

As the Keeneland September yearling sale moved into Book 3 Sept. 16, agent Mike Ryan continued his buying spree in search of "Saturday afternoon" horses.

With 16 horses bought Saturday for gross receipts of $3,350,000 (10.7% of the day's gross of $31,392,500), Ryan increased his September sale total to 35 yearlings bought for $8,905,000.

The Irish-born Ryan has always been one of the major players in the Keeneland market, but has even more money to spend this year, ostensibly a result of the success his clients have had in 2017, including two classic winners either bred by or bought by Ryan.

Cloud Computing, winner of this year's Preakness Stakes (G1), was bought by Ryan on behalf of Seth Klarman and Jeff Ravich's Klaravich Stables and William Lawrence for $200,000 at the 2015 September sale. Ryan and Gerry Dilger, in the name of their Santa Rosa Partners, bred Always Dreaming, the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) winner who races for MeB Racing, Brooklyn Boyz, Teresa Viola, St. Elias, Siena Farm, and West Point Thoroughbreds.

"I have been very fortunate the last couple of years with the clients we're working for," Ryan said of the larger budget he has to work with. "It always helps when you're winning Saturday afternoon races. That's the end goal—to get people in the winner's circle on the big days."

Ryan, who has a successful pinhooking venture in partnership with Florida horseman Niall Brennan, said nearly all of this year's September purchases so far were for end-users, and that the strength of the sale does not lend itself to many purchases for resale.

"We haven't gotten many pinhooks yet," Ryan said. "It's very strong today, with a lot of end-users still here. There are a lot more horses to go. You have to be patient."

Among the previous Keeneland September pinhook successes for Ryan and Brennan were champion 2-year-old colt and Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist (bought for $230,000 as a yearling and sold as a 2-year-old for $400,000), and Belmont Stakes (G1) winner Palace Malice , a $25,000 yearling acquisition who brought $200,000 as a juvenile.

Ryan's Saturday purchases spanned the price spectrum and included a $20,000 Lemon Drop Kid filly (Hip 1240) and a colt by Maclean's Music (Hip 1234), also the sire of Cloud Computing, bought for $375,000.

Produced from the unraced Yes It's True mare Goldfield, the Maclean's Music colt is a half brother to Valadorna, the second-place finisher in last year's 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) and third this year in the Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2).

"He was very special," Ryan said of the colt consigned by Hill 'n' Dale Sales Agency, agent for Stonestreet Bred and Raised. "A good mover with plenty of leg and quality to him. It sent off good vibes. Stonestreet breeds a very good horse, so it wasn't a shock that he brought that price."