Girvin Works for Oklahoma Derby

Brad Grady's Girvin, looking to shake off his lackluster performance in the Aug. 26 Travers Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1), put in a strong work Sept. 16 at Churchill Downs' Trackside Training Center.

The Tale of Ekati colt breezed a half-mile in :49 3/5, in company with recent Grady claim Luna de Loco. The workout was his second since Girvin finished 11th at Saratoga Race Course, following a similar half in :49 4/5 Sept. 9.

"He breezed very well," said trainer Joe Sharp. "He was in company and is doing really well. I think in the Travers he just didn't handle the track. (Jockey) Robby (Albarado) said he was struggling on it the whole way. He came out great physically. Some don't take to the main track and he had been working on the (Oklahoma) training track, which is a very different surface. He only had gallops over the main track and never really was asked on it."

Having already secured a spot in the Nov. 4 Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) via his victory in the Betfair.com Haskell Invitational (G1) this summer, the earner of $1,574,400 will get a bit of class relief. Next on tap for the three-time graded stakes winner is the $400,000 Oklahoma Derby (G3) Sept. 24 at Remington Park.

"Obviously we were all a bit disappointed with his run (in the Travers)," Grady said. "The only thing I can think is that he didn't like the track, like Joe said. That's the best we can come up with, because he was great going in and came out training great.

"We'll head to the Oklahoma Derby next for him. Scott Wells and his team do a great job there and I like the setup for the horse. It's only about three and a half hours from where I live. The horse is doing well and Joe's happy with him, so we'll run."

While the Breeders' Cup remains on the horizon, it is not a sure thing.

"I hate getting ahead of ourselves in this game," Grady said. "The horses can break your heart when you do that. We've definitely talked about it, but we'll wait until after the Oklahoma Derby. If he runs really well there, we'll consider the Breeders' Cup, but it's a race-by-race situation."

"It depends on him," Sharp added. "If he runs to our expectations and comes out of it with good energy, we'll look at the Breeders' Cup. I won't say we'll definitely go to the Classic, either. We'll also look at the (Breeders' Cup) Dirt Mile (G1) as a possibility. "

In eight starts Girvin has four wins and two seconds, including victories in the Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby (G2) and Risen Star Stakes (G2) at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots prior to a 13th in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1). He is the leading earner and star pupil amid a solid season for the 32-year-old Sharp, whose horses have earned nearly $4 million and struck at a 18.6% win rate. The West Virginia native put an exclamation point on that success at Kentucky Downs Sept. 14, when he saddled the winners of the first three races. Chief among those was a promising graduation by Barry and Joni Butzow's 2-year-old filly She's All Skeet.

"I thought all three would run well, but you know, you can't bank on anything in racing," Sharp said. "I really like She's All Skeet. She may be distance limited, but I think she could be a stakes filly."