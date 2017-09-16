Wise Gal First Black-Type Winner for Einstein

Eric Wirth's homebred Wise Gal, trained by Dove Houghton, drove away from her opponents impressively to win the $100,000 Selima Stakes Sept. 16 at Laurel Park. She is the first black-type winner for her sire, Einstein.

Ridden by Steve Hamilton, Wise Gal rallied five-wide entering the stretch before she pulled away to a 4 1/4-length victory. Madame X. finished second, 1 1/4 lengths in front of Eighty Six Mets.

Wise Gal covered a firm six furlong turf course in 1:09.43. She entered the Selima off a half-length victory Aug. 11 over a 5 1/2-furlong Laurel turf course that Houghton admitted was a bit surprising.

"When she breezed she did everything very professional, but not that fast," Houghton said. "So you think (going) 5 1/2 on the turf, you're looking for fast horses for that kind of race. We thought it would be nice first start for her. She won't get dirt kicked back in her face and maybe she'll make a run. So it was a pleasant surprise."

There were no surprises Saturday, however, when Wise Gal rallied off a :22.88 and :46.43 pace set by Light Up the Town before she drove around the competition entering the stretch.

"I thought with faster fillies in the race, I told (Hamilton) coming in, 'I don't think we're going to be as close as we were in her maiden race. But don't let it scare you. I think she'll come running.' And she did," Houghton said.

Houghton, who trained Wise Gal's dam, Conniver Stakes and Smart Halo winner Spirited Game, said she will look to stretch her out.

"I think the longer the better," she said.

Einstein stands at Daehing Ranch in California, where his 2017 fee was $3,000.