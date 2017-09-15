Weekend Stakes Rundown: Woodbine Turf Showcase

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week there are three races with Breeders' Cup implications on the Woodbine grass and two at Churchill Downs in the juvenile ranks. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews can be found through the link for each race.

Saturday, Sept. 16

3:27 p.m.—$125,000 Bold Venture Stakes (G3) at Woodbine

Good Bye Greg will look for his fourth straight win, but first stakes victory in the 6 1/2-furlong sprint. The 6-year-old son of Teuflesberg is a synthetics specialist (he has a 7-2-1 record from 10 starts on the surface), and won his only start on the Woodbine main track, which came back in June of 2014 in an optional-claiming allowance.

Entries: Bold Venture S. (G3) Woodbine, Saturday, September 16, 2017, Race 6 Grade III

6 1/2f

All Weather Track

$125,000

3 yo's & up

3:27 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Ikerrin Road (IRE) David Moran 118 Vito Armata 12/1 2 2Boreal Spirit (ON) Gary Boulanger 118 Jennifer Shafer 6/1 3 3Puntrooskie (FL) Patrick Husbands 120 Donald C. MacRae 12/1 4 4Good Bye Greg (FL) Jose Valdivia, Jr. 118 Larry Rivelli 2/1 5 5Unbridled Juan (ON) Luis Contreras 118 Josie Carroll 5/2 6 6Majestic Slew (KY) Rafael Manuel Hernandez 118 Michael P. De Paulo 10/1 7 7Circle of Friends (ON) Eurico Rosa Da Silva 114 Robert P. Tiller 3/1

4:18 p.m.—$100,000 Locust Grove Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs

John Gunther's homebred Tiger Moth, a winner in her last two stakes starts, will look to extend her streak. A daughter of Street Sense and a half sister to Gunther's grade 2 winner Last Gunfighter , Tiger Moth has come from far off the pace in her stakes wins, the Mari Hulman George at Indiana Grand and the grade 3 Groupie Doll Stakes at Ellis Park.

Entries: Locust Grove S. (G3) Churchill Downs, Saturday, September 16, 2017, Race 8 Grade III

1 1/16m

Dirt

$100,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

4:18 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Brooklynsway (ON) Robby Albarado 121 Bernard S. Flint 10/1 2 2Blue Prize (ARG) James Graham 121 Ignacio Correas, IV 7/2 3 3Mo d'Amour (KY) Florent Geroux 121 Rodolphe Brisset 4/1 4 4Romantic Vision (KY) Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr. 121 George R. Arnold, II 4/1 5 5Fuhriously Kissed (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 121 Ian R. Wilkes 5/1 6 6Sweetgrass (KY) Chris Landeros 121 Ian R. Wilkes 6/1 7 7Tiger Moth (KY) Corey J. Lanerie 121 Brad H. Cox 3/1

4:29 p.m.—$250,000 Canadian Stakes (G2T) at Woodbine

Gestuet Faehrhof's homebred Quidura just got caught at the wire and lost by a head to Lady Eli last time out in the Diana Stakes (G1T) at Saratoga Race Course and looms as the commanding favorite in the Canadian. Since relocating to the U.S. from Germany, the Dubawi filly has won or placed in all five of her starts, including a score in the Pin Oak Valley View Stakes (G3T) and placings in this year's Coolmore Jenny Wiley Stakes (G1T) and the New York S. Presented by NYRA Bets (G2T).

Entries: Canadian S. (G2T) Woodbine, Saturday, September 16, 2017, Race 8 Grade IIT

About 1 1/8m

Turf

$250,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

4:29 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Quidura (GB) Junior Alvarado 117 H. Graham Motion 1/1 2 2Moonlight Sky (KY) Rafael Manuel Hernandez 115 Roger L. Attfield 15/1 3 3Starship Jubilee (FL) Eurico Rosa Da Silva 121 Kevin Attard 9/2 4 4Grizzel (IRE) David Moran 114 Michael J. Doyle 12/1 5 5Elysea's World (IRE) Jose L. Ortiz 115 Chad C. Brown 7/2 6 6Southern Gem (KY) Luis Contreras 115 Sid C. Attard 20/1 7 7Involuntary (KY) Gary Boulanger 115 Josie Carroll 6/1

5:10 p.m.—$250,000 Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash at Laurel Park

After a minor foot injury added some extra time off, Whitmore is set to return to the races. Trainer Ron Moquett hopes the De Francis Dash sets Whitmore on a path to the $1.5 million TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1) Nov. 4 at Del Mar.

Entries: Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash S. (G3) Laurel Park, Saturday, September 16, 2017, Race 9 Grade III

6f

Dirt

$250,000

3 yo's & up

5:10 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Struth (MD) J. D. Acosta 118 Kieron Magee 12/1 2 2Mr. Jordan (FL) Edgar S. Prado 118 Edward Plesa, Jr. 12/1 3 3Awesome Banner (FL) Tyler Gaffalione 118 Kenneth Decker 7/2 4 4Whitmore (KY) Feargal Lynch 122 Ron Moquett 7/5 5 5Blu Moon Ace (MD) Gerald Almodovar 118 Kevin S. Patterson 9/2 6 6Chublicious (NJ) Victor R. Carrasco 118 Claudio A. Gonzalez 8/1 7 7Favorite Tale (PA) Paco Lopez 118 Guadalupe Preciado 5/1

5:20 p.m.—$150,000 Iroquois Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs

Ten City broke his maiden April 19 at Keeneland by seven lengths. He earned black-type in his second start June 30, when he won the Bashford Manor Stakes (G3) at Churchill and defeated Copper Bullet, who came back to win the Saratoga Special Stakes Presented by Coors Light (G2). Ten City comes into the Iroquois off a third-place effort in the Ellis Park Juvenile Stakes after a troubled trip.

Entries: Iroquois S. (G3) Churchill Downs, Saturday, September 16, 2017, Race 10 Grade III

1 1/16m

Dirt

$150,000

2 yo

5:20 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Ten City (KY) Jack Gilligan 122 Kenneth G. McPeek 3/1 2 2Hollywood Star (KY) Robby Albarado 118 Dale L. Romans 5/2 3 3Pont Du Gard (LA) Florent Geroux 118 Ignacio Correas, IV 15/1 4 4Tres Equis (KY) Kendrick Carmouche 118 Michael J. Maker 8/1 5 5Ebben (KY) James Graham 118 Steve Margolis 20/1 6 6Smart Remark (KY) Manoel R. Cruz 118 Victoria H. Oliver 15/1 7 7Flameaway (ON) Julien R. Leparoux 120 Mark E. Casse 4/1 8 8Big Gemmy (NY) Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr. 118 W. Bret Calhoun 15/1 9 9The Tabulator (KY) Jose Valdivia, Jr. 120 Larry Rivelli 6/1 10 10Mo Diddley (NY) Corey J. Lanerie 118 Mark E. Casse 10/1

5:31 p.m.—$300,000 Northern Dancer Stakes (G1T) at Woodbine

Gestut Brummerhof's homebred Messi hasn't visited the winner's circle in more than a year, but he'll return to the location of his last victory Saturday. The two-time graded winner's last score came in the Sky Classic Stakes (G2T) at the Toronto track in August of 2016. Messi may be the only North American graded winner in the field, but favoritism Saturday will almost surely land on Godolphin's group 1 winner Hawkbill, who is scheduled to make his first North American start.

Entries: Northern Dancer Turf S. (G1T) Woodbine, Saturday, September 16, 2017, Race 10 Grade IT

1 1/2m

Turf

$300,000

3 yo's & up

5:31 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1English Illusion (ON) Eurico Rosa Da Silva 119 Daniel J. Vella 20/1 2 2Camp Creek (ON) Rafael Manuel Hernandez 119 Kevin Attard 20/1 3 3Noble Thought (KY) Patrick Husbands 119 Malcolm Pierce 5/1 4 4Messi (GER) Jose L. Ortiz 121 H. Graham Motion 4/1 5 5Pumpkin Rumble (PA) Jesse M. Campbell 119 Kevin Attard 12/1 6 6Seeking Albert (ON) David Moran 112 Michael P. De Paulo 20/1 7 7Johnny Bear (ON) Luis Contreras 119 Ashlee Brnjas 15/1 8 8Hawkbill (KY) Colm O'Donoghue 123 Charles Appleby 3/5

5:45 p.m.—$200,000 Sands Point Stakes (G2T) at Belmont Park

John Oxley's La Coronel will look to rebound from a pair of losses against tough competition. Following back-to-back scores in the Appalachian Stakes Presented by Japan Racing Association (G3T) and the Edgewood Stakes Presented by Forcht Bank (G3T), the Colonel John filly has finished fifth in the Coronation Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot and fourth in the Lake Placid Stakes (G2T) at Saratoga last time out.

Entries: Sands Point S. (G2T) Belmont Park, Saturday, September 16, 2017, Race 9 Grade II

1 1/8m

Inner turf

$400,000

3 yo Fillies

5:45 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Bonita Bianca (NY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 116 Rudy R. Rodriguez 2/1 2 2Fifty Five (NY) Joe Bravo 118 Chad C. Brown 12/1 3 3La Coronel (KY) Jose Lezcano 118 Mark E. Casse 4/1 4 4Fault (KY) Flavien Prat 118 Michelle Lovell 15/1 5 5Chastise (KY) Luis Saez 116 Todd A. Pletcher 10/1 6 6Uni (GB) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 116 Chad C. Brown 3/1 7 7Empressof the Nile (KY) Dylan Davis 116 H. James Bond 20/1 8 8Vue Fantastique (FR) Manuel Franco 118 Fabrice Chappet 7/2 9 9Defiant Honor (KY) Nik Juarez 116 James J. Toner 5/1 10 10Inflexibility (ON) Javier Castellano 116 Chad C. Brown 6/1

5:50 p.m.—$200,000 Pocahontas Stakes (G2) at Churchill Downs

Two stakes winning juvenile fillies will put their undefeated records on the line in the Pocahontas. Bruce Tallisman's Take Charge Paula enters the 1 1/16-mile stakes off a frontrunning, three-length win in the White Clay Creek Stakes going 5 1/2 furlongs Aug. 9 at Delaware Park. Kelly's Humor enters the Pocahontas off a one-length win in the seven-furlong Ellis Park Debutante Stakes, where she raced near the back of the field, traveled seven wide in the turn, and rallied from fifth in the stretch to score.

Entries: Pocahontas S. (G2) Churchill Downs, Saturday, September 16, 2017, Race 11 Grade II

1 1/16m

Dirt

$200,000

2 yo Fillies

5:50 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Lady Freedom (KY) Florent Geroux 118 Rodolfo Garcia 30/1 2 2Firstmate (MN) Kendrick Carmouche 120 Joe Sharp 20/1 3 3Snowfire (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 118 Mark E. Casse 6/1 4 4Harbor Lights (KY) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 118 Steven M. Asmussen 8/1 5 5Primo Extremo (KY) Walter De La Cruz 118 Jason DaCosta 8/1 6 6Vision of Justice (KY) Gabriel Saez 118 Greg Burchell 20/1 7 7Take Charge Paula (KY) James Graham 120 Kelly J. Breen 6/1 8 8Sunny Skies (KY) Robby Albarado 120 Kenneth G. McPeek 4/1 9 9Sultry (KY) Joseph Rocco, Jr. 118 Eddie Kenneally 10/1 10 10Upset Brewing (KY) Corey J. Lanerie 118 William B. Bradley 5/1 11 11Patrona Margarita (TX) Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr. 118 W. Bret Calhoun 20/1 12 12Kelly's Humor (KY) Shaun Bridgmohan 120 Brad H. Cox 9/2

6:34 p.m.—$800,000 Woodbine Mile (G1T) at Woodbine

After World Approval finished fifth in the 1 1/4-mile Woodford Reserve Manhattan Stakes (G1T) at Belmont ParkJune 10, trainer Mark Casse had his ornery protégé cut back to eight furlongs for the first time since his second start. That move led to the gelding's second grade 1 victory when he took the Aug. 12 Fourstardave Handicap by 2 1/4 lengths over the inner turf at Saratoga.

Entries: Ricoh Woodbine Mile S. (G1T) Woodbine, Saturday, September 16, 2017, Race 12 Grade IT

1m

Turf

$800,000

3 yo's & up

6:34 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1World Approval (FL) John R. Velazquez 124 Mark E. Casse 7/2 2 2Tower of Texas (ON) Eurico Rosa Da Silva 121 Roger L. Attfield 12/1 3 3Long On Value (VA) Joel Rosario 117 William I. Mott 15/1 4 4Best Bard (ON) Rafael Manuel Hernandez 117 Norman McKnight 50/1 5 5Dragon Bay (KY) Gary Boulanger 121 Stuart C. Simon 20/1 6 6Deauville (IRE) Jamie P. Spencer 121 Aidan P. O'Brien 5/2 7 7Conquest Panthera (KY) Patrick Husbands 121 Mark E. Casse 12/1 8 8Mondialiste (IRE) Jose L. Ortiz 121 David O'Meara 8/1 9 9Arod (IRE) Harry Bentley 117 David Simcock 20/1 10 10Lancaster Bomber (KY) Wayne Lordan 112 Aidan P. O'Brien 9/2 11 11Dutch Connection (GB) Mickael Barzalona 119 Charles Hills 6/1 12 12Glenville Gardens (KY) Luis Contreras 119 Sid C. Attard 20/1

Sunday, Sept. 17

3:50 p.m.—$200,000 Summer Stakes (G2T) at Woodbine

Ken and Sarah Ramsey's undefeated Hemp Hemp Hurray will look to build on two eye-catching performances with an automatic Breeders' Cup berth on the line. The 2-year-old Artie Schiller colt trounced a short field by 7 1/4 lengths in the Aug. 6 Tyro Stakes at Monmouth Park, but first showed promise with a four-length debut victory at Belmont July 9.

Entries: Summer S. (G2T) Woodbine, Sunday, September 17, 2017, Race 6 Grade IIT

1m

Turf

$200,000

2 yo

3:50 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Untamed Domain (KY) Joe Bravo 122 H. Graham Motion 7/2 2 2Differential (ON) Gary Boulanger 122 Mark E. Casse 15/1 3 3Follow My Lead (KY) Emma-Jayne Wilson 122 Nicholas Nosowenko 20/1 4 4Admiralty Pier (KY) Luis Contreras 122 Barbara J. Minshall 10/1 5 5El Dulce (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 122 Todd A. Pletcher 3/1 6 6Hemp Hemp Hurray (ON) John R. Velazquez 122 Wesley A. Ward 2/1 7 7Count Alexander (KY) Slade Callaghan 122 Mary Lightner 6/1 8 8Empirically (FL) Joel Rosario 122 Roy S. Lerman 8/1

5:24 p.m.—$250,000 Natalma Stakes (G1T) at Woodbine

While Golconda Stables' undefeated filly March X Press is the only stakes winner in the field, trainer Mark Casse comes with a loaded hand. The race will feature will feature Wonder Gadot, one of three 2-year-old fillies co-starring in the race from the Casse barn. The Medaglia d'Oro filly is a full sister to Solemn Tribute, last year's King Edward Stakes (G2T) runner-up at Woodbine.