World Approval is the 7-2 morning-line favorite in the Woodbine Mile

Weekend Stakes Rundown: Woodbine Turf Showcase

Woodbine and Churchill Downs both have multiple Breeders' Cup Challenge races.

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week there are three races with Breeders' Cup implications on the Woodbine grass and two at Churchill Downs in the juvenile ranks. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews can be found through the link for each race.

Saturday, Sept. 16

3:27 p.m.—$125,000 Bold Venture Stakes (G3) at Woodbine

Good Bye Greg will look for his fourth straight win, but first stakes victory in the 6 1/2-furlong sprint. The 6-year-old son of Teuflesberg  is a synthetics specialist (he has a 7-2-1 record from 10 starts on the surface), and won his only start on the Woodbine main track, which came back in June of 2014 in an optional-claiming allowance.

Entries: Bold Venture S. (G3)

Woodbine, Saturday, September 16, 2017, Race 6

  • Grade III
  • 6 1/2f
  • All Weather Track
  • $125,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 3:27 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Ikerrin Road (IRE)David Moran118Vito Armata12/1
22Boreal Spirit (ON)Gary Boulanger118Jennifer Shafer6/1
33Puntrooskie (FL)Patrick Husbands120Donald C. MacRae12/1
44Good Bye Greg (FL)Jose Valdivia, Jr.118Larry Rivelli2/1
55Unbridled Juan (ON)Luis Contreras118Josie Carroll5/2
66Majestic Slew (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRafael Manuel Hernandez118Michael P. De Paulo10/1
77Circle of Friends (ON)Eurico Rosa Da Silva114Robert P. Tiller3/1

4:18 p.m.—$100,000 Locust Grove Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs

John Gunther's homebred Tiger Moth, a winner in her last two stakes starts, will look to extend her streak. A daughter of Street Sense and a half sister to Gunther's grade 2 winner Last Gunfighter , Tiger Moth has come from far off the pace in her stakes wins, the Mari Hulman George at Indiana Grand and the grade 3 Groupie Doll Stakes at Ellis Park.

Entries: Locust Grove S. (G3)

Churchill Downs, Saturday, September 16, 2017, Race 8

  • Grade III
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 4:18 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Brooklynsway (ON)Robby Albarado121Bernard S. Flint10/1
22Blue Prize (ARG)James Graham121Ignacio Correas, IV7/2
33Mo d'Amour (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlorent Geroux121Rodolphe Brisset4/1
44Romantic Vision (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.121George R. Arnold, II4/1
55Fuhriously Kissed (KY)Julien R. Leparoux121Ian R. Wilkes5/1
66Sweetgrass (KY)Chris Landeros121Ian R. Wilkes6/1
77Tiger Moth (KY)Corey J. Lanerie121Brad H. Cox3/1

4:29 p.m.—$250,000 Canadian Stakes (G2T) at Woodbine

Gestuet Faehrhof's homebred Quidura just got caught at the wire and lost by a head to Lady Eli last time out in the Diana Stakes (G1T) at Saratoga Race Course and looms as the commanding favorite in the Canadian. Since relocating to the U.S. from Germany, the Dubawi filly has won or placed in all five of her starts, including a score in the Pin Oak Valley View Stakes (G3T) and placings in this year's Coolmore Jenny Wiley Stakes (G1T) and the New York S. Presented by NYRA Bets (G2T).

Entries: Canadian S. (G2T)

Woodbine, Saturday, September 16, 2017, Race 8

  • Grade IIT
  • About 1 1/8m
  • Turf
  • $250,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 4:29 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Quidura (GB)Junior Alvarado117H. Graham Motion1/1
22Moonlight Sky (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRafael Manuel Hernandez115Roger L. Attfield15/1
33Starship Jubilee (FL)Eurico Rosa Da Silva121Kevin Attard9/2
44Grizzel (IRE)David Moran114Michael J. Doyle12/1
55Elysea's World (IRE)Jose L. Ortiz115Chad C. Brown7/2
66Southern Gem (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Contreras115Sid C. Attard20/1
77Involuntary (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateGary Boulanger115Josie Carroll6/1

5:10 p.m.—$250,000 Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash at Laurel Park

After a minor foot injury added some extra time off, Whitmore is set to return to the races. Trainer Ron Moquett hopes the De Francis Dash sets Whitmore on a path to the $1.5 million TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1) Nov. 4 at Del Mar.

Entries: Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash S. (G3)

Laurel Park, Saturday, September 16, 2017, Race 9

  • Grade III
  • 6f
  • Dirt
  • $250,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 5:10 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Struth (MD)J. D. Acosta118Kieron Magee12/1
22Mr. Jordan (FL)Edgar S. Prado118Edward Plesa, Jr.12/1
33Awesome Banner (FL)Tyler Gaffalione118Kenneth Decker7/2
44Whitmore (KY)Feargal Lynch122Ron Moquett7/5
55Blu Moon Ace (MD)Keeneland Sales GraduateGerald Almodovar118Kevin S. Patterson9/2
66Chublicious (NJ)Victor R. Carrasco118Claudio A. Gonzalez8/1
77Favorite Tale (PA)Paco Lopez118Guadalupe Preciado5/1

5:20 p.m.—$150,000 Iroquois Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs

Ten City broke his maiden April 19 at Keeneland by seven lengths. He earned black-type in his second start June 30, when he won the Bashford Manor Stakes (G3) at Churchill and defeated Copper Bullet, who came back to win the Saratoga Special Stakes Presented by Coors Light (G2). Ten City comes into the Iroquois off a third-place effort in the Ellis Park Juvenile Stakes after a troubled trip.

Entries: Iroquois S. (G3)

Churchill Downs, Saturday, September 16, 2017, Race 10

  • Grade III
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $150,000
  • 2 yo
  • 5:20 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Ten City (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJack Gilligan122Kenneth G. McPeek3/1
22Hollywood Star (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRobby Albarado118Dale L. Romans5/2
33Pont Du Gard (LA)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlorent Geroux118Ignacio Correas, IV15/1
44Tres Equis (KY)Kendrick Carmouche118Michael J. Maker8/1
55Ebben (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJames Graham118Steve Margolis20/1
66Smart Remark (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateManoel R. Cruz118Victoria H. Oliver15/1
77Flameaway (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulien R. Leparoux120Mark E. Casse4/1
88Big Gemmy (NY)Keeneland Sales GraduateBrian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.118W. Bret Calhoun15/1
99The Tabulator (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose Valdivia, Jr.120Larry Rivelli6/1
1010Mo Diddley (NY)Corey J. Lanerie118Mark E. Casse10/1

5:31 p.m.—$300,000 Northern Dancer Stakes (G1T) at Woodbine

Gestut Brummerhof's homebred Messi hasn't visited the winner's circle in more than a year, but he'll return to the location of his last victory Saturday. The two-time graded winner's last score came in the Sky Classic Stakes (G2T) at the Toronto track in August of 2016. Messi may be the only North American graded winner in the field, but favoritism Saturday will almost surely land on Godolphin's group 1 winner Hawkbill, who is scheduled to make his first North American start.

Entries: Northern Dancer Turf S. (G1T)

Woodbine, Saturday, September 16, 2017, Race 10

  • Grade IT
  • 1 1/2m
  • Turf
  • $300,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 5:31 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11English Illusion (ON)Eurico Rosa Da Silva119Daniel J. Vella20/1
22Camp Creek (ON)Rafael Manuel Hernandez119Kevin Attard20/1
33Noble Thought (KY)Patrick Husbands119Malcolm Pierce5/1
44Messi (GER)Jose L. Ortiz121H. Graham Motion4/1
55Pumpkin Rumble (PA)Jesse M. Campbell119Kevin Attard12/1
66Seeking Albert (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateDavid Moran112Michael P. De Paulo20/1
77Johnny Bear (ON)Luis Contreras119Ashlee Brnjas15/1
88Hawkbill (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateColm O'Donoghue123Charles Appleby3/5

5:45 p.m.—$200,000 Sands Point Stakes (G2T) at Belmont Park

John Oxley's La Coronel will look to rebound from a pair of losses against tough competition. Following back-to-back scores in the Appalachian Stakes Presented by Japan Racing Association (G3T) and the Edgewood Stakes Presented by Forcht Bank (G3T), the Colonel John filly has finished fifth in the Coronation Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot and fourth in the Lake Placid Stakes (G2T) at Saratoga last time out.

Entries: Sands Point S. (G2T)

Belmont Park, Saturday, September 16, 2017, Race 9

  • Grade II
  • 1 1/8m
  • Inner turf
  • $400,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 5:45 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Bonita Bianca (NY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.116Rudy R. Rodriguez2/1
22Fifty Five (NY)Joe Bravo118Chad C. Brown12/1
33La Coronel (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose Lezcano118Mark E. Casse4/1
44Fault (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlavien Prat118Michelle Lovell15/1
55Chastise (KY)Luis Saez116Todd A. Pletcher10/1
66Uni (GB)Irad Ortiz, Jr.116Chad C. Brown3/1
77Empressof the Nile (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateDylan Davis116H. James Bond20/1
88Vue Fantastique (FR)Manuel Franco118Fabrice Chappet7/2
99Defiant Honor (KY)Nik Juarez116James J. Toner5/1
1010Inflexibility (ON)Javier Castellano116Chad C. Brown6/1

5:50 p.m.—$200,000 Pocahontas Stakes (G2) at Churchill Downs

Two stakes winning juvenile fillies will put their undefeated records on the line in the Pocahontas. Bruce Tallisman's Take Charge Paula enters the 1 1/16-mile stakes off a frontrunning, three-length win in the White Clay Creek Stakes going 5 1/2 furlongs Aug. 9 at Delaware Park. Kelly's Humor enters the Pocahontas off a one-length win in the seven-furlong Ellis Park Debutante Stakes, where she raced near the back of the field, traveled seven wide in the turn, and rallied from fifth in the stretch to score.

Entries: Pocahontas S. (G2)

Churchill Downs, Saturday, September 16, 2017, Race 11

  • Grade II
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 2 yo Fillies
  • 5:50 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Lady Freedom (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlorent Geroux118Rodolfo Garcia30/1
22Firstmate (MN)Kendrick Carmouche120Joe Sharp20/1
33Snowfire (KY)Julien R. Leparoux118Mark E. Casse6/1
44Harbor Lights (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRicardo Santana, Jr.118Steven M. Asmussen8/1
55Primo Extremo (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateWalter De La Cruz118Jason DaCosta8/1
66Vision of Justice (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateGabriel Saez118Greg Burchell20/1
77Take Charge Paula (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJames Graham120Kelly J. Breen6/1
88Sunny Skies (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRobby Albarado120Kenneth G. McPeek4/1
99Sultry (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoseph Rocco, Jr.118Eddie Kenneally10/1
1010Upset Brewing (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateCorey J. Lanerie118William B. Bradley5/1
1111Patrona Margarita (TX)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.118W. Bret Calhoun20/1
1212Kelly's Humor (KY)Shaun Bridgmohan120Brad H. Cox9/2

6:34 p.m.—$800,000 Woodbine Mile (G1T) at Woodbine

After World Approval finished fifth in the 1 1/4-mile Woodford Reserve Manhattan Stakes (G1T) at Belmont ParkJune 10, trainer Mark Casse had his ornery protégé cut back to eight furlongs for the first time since his second start. That move led to the gelding's second grade 1 victory when he took the Aug. 12 Fourstardave Handicap by 2 1/4 lengths over the inner turf at Saratoga.

Entries: Ricoh Woodbine Mile S. (G1T)

Woodbine, Saturday, September 16, 2017, Race 12

  • Grade IT
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $800,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 6:34 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11World Approval (FL)John R. Velazquez124Mark E. Casse7/2
22Tower of Texas (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateEurico Rosa Da Silva121Roger L. Attfield12/1
33Long On Value (VA)Joel Rosario117William I. Mott15/1
44Best Bard (ON)Rafael Manuel Hernandez117Norman McKnight50/1
55Dragon Bay (KY)Gary Boulanger121Stuart C. Simon20/1
66Deauville (IRE)Jamie P. Spencer121Aidan P. O'Brien5/2
77Conquest Panthera (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduatePatrick Husbands121Mark E. Casse12/1
88Mondialiste (IRE)Jose L. Ortiz121David O'Meara8/1
99Arod (IRE)Harry Bentley117David Simcock20/1
1010Lancaster Bomber (KY)Wayne Lordan112Aidan P. O'Brien9/2
1111Dutch Connection (GB)Mickael Barzalona119Charles Hills6/1
1212Glenville Gardens (KY)Luis Contreras119Sid C. Attard20/1

Sunday, Sept. 17

3:50 p.m.—$200,000 Summer Stakes (G2T) at Woodbine

Ken and Sarah Ramsey's undefeated Hemp Hemp Hurray will look to build on two eye-catching performances with an automatic Breeders' Cup berth on the line. The 2-year-old Artie Schiller  colt trounced a short field by 7 1/4 lengths in the Aug. 6 Tyro Stakes at Monmouth Park, but first showed promise with a four-length debut victory at Belmont July 9.

Entries: Summer S. (G2T)

Woodbine, Sunday, September 17, 2017, Race 6

  • Grade IIT
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $200,000
  • 2 yo
  • 3:50 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Untamed Domain (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoe Bravo122H. Graham Motion7/2
22Differential (ON)Gary Boulanger122Mark E. Casse15/1
33Follow My Lead (KY)Emma-Jayne Wilson122Nicholas Nosowenko20/1
44Admiralty Pier (KY)Luis Contreras122Barbara J. Minshall10/1
55El Dulce (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz122Todd A. Pletcher3/1
66Hemp Hemp Hurray (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn R. Velazquez122Wesley A. Ward2/1
77Count Alexander (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateSlade Callaghan122Mary Lightner6/1
88Empirically (FL)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoel Rosario122Roy S. Lerman8/1

5:24 p.m.—$250,000 Natalma Stakes (G1T) at Woodbine

While Golconda Stables' undefeated filly March X Press is the only stakes winner in the field, trainer Mark Casse comes with a loaded hand. The race will feature will feature Wonder Gadot, one of three 2-year-old fillies co-starring in the race from the Casse barn. The Medaglia d'Oro  filly is a full sister to Solemn Tribute, last year's King Edward Stakes (G2T) runner-up at Woodbine.

Entries: Natalma S. (G1T)

Woodbine, Sunday, September 17, 2017, Race 9

  • Grade IT
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $250,000
  • 2 yo Fillies
  • 5:24 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Dooder (NY)John R. Velazquez121Chad C. Brown6/1
22Mo Big Cat (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateJesse M. Campbell121Mark E. Casse20/1
33March X Press (NY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz121Todd A. Pletcher5/2
44Delamar (KY)Jerome Lermyte121Roger L. Attfield20/1
55Pretty Lady (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateGary Boulanger121Mark E. Casse12/1
66Golden Orb (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Contreras121Christophe Clement7/2
77Capla Temptress (IRE)Joel Rosario121Marco Botti8/1
88Wonder Gadot (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduatePatrick Husbands121Mark E. Casse3/1
99Dixie Moon (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateEurico Rosa Da Silva121Catherine Day Phillips8/1