Heavens Whisper and her connections after her victory Sept. 15 at Arlington. Roussel is standing at center, second left from the horse.

Trainer Louie Roussel Joins 1,000-Win Club

Trainer of Risen Star earned milestone victory at Arlington.

Trainer Louie Roussel III, who conditioned 1988 Preakness and Belmont Stakes (both G1) winner Risen Star, earned his 1,000th victory Sept. 15, when a horse he owns, Heavens Whisper, won the fourth race at Arlington International Racecourse on debut.

Roussel, who earned his first win as a trainer in 1967 and owned the Fair Grounds Race Course in his native New Orleans from 1977-1990, scored the milestone victory with one of his homebreds.

"Thanks and praise the Lord," Roussel said. "Everyone has been so kind to me my whole life in this business. I want to thank the valets, the gate crew, the exercise guys, the jockeys, the grooms, and the hot walkers. It's them. It's not me. I was just lucky enough to be here today."

Heavens Whisper, a 2-year-old by Hat Trick (JPN) out of the Smoke Glacken mare Spritual Trip, won decisively under jockey Jose Valdivia Jr. 

Despite being outbroke in the five-furlong $50,000 maiden claiming race on the turf, Valdivia was able to get the juvenile in a comfortable spot inside behind two dueling first-time starters Prado Jett and Valiant Lady through early fractions of :23.25 and :46.64.

Valdivia tipped Heavens Whisper out with enough room at the top of the stretch and got a jump on favored Divorce, who threatened on the outside. She finished 1 1/2 lengths ahead of the favorite in a time of :59.15 over firm turf. 

Sent off at odds of 3-1, she paid $8.40, $3.20, and $2.40. The win gave her connections earnings of $13,800.

The victory was Roussel's 17th of the meet, which gives him a winning percentage of 26%.

 

 