Trainer Louie Roussel Joins 1,000-Win Club

Trainer Louie Roussel III, who conditioned 1988 Preakness and Belmont Stakes (both G1) winner Risen Star, earned his 1,000th victory Sept. 15, when a horse he owns, Heavens Whisper, won the fourth race at Arlington International Racecourse on debut.

Roussel, who earned his first win as a trainer in 1967 and owned the Fair Grounds Race Course in his native New Orleans from 1977-1990, scored the milestone victory with one of his homebreds.

"Thanks and praise the Lord," Roussel said. "Everyone has been so kind to me my whole life in this business. I want to thank the valets, the gate crew, the exercise guys, the jockeys, the grooms, and the hot walkers. It's them. It's not me. I was just lucky enough to be here today."

Heavens Whisper, a 2-year-old by Hat Trick (JPN) out of the Smoke Glacken mare Spritual Trip, won decisively under jockey Jose Valdivia Jr.

Despite being outbroke in the five-furlong $50,000 maiden claiming race on the turf, Valdivia was able to get the juvenile in a comfortable spot inside behind two dueling first-time starters Prado Jett and Valiant Lady through early fractions of :23.25 and :46.64.

Valdivia tipped Heavens Whisper out with enough room at the top of the stretch and got a jump on favored Divorce, who threatened on the outside. She finished 1 1/2 lengths ahead of the favorite in a time of :59.15 over firm turf.

Sent off at odds of 3-1, she paid $8.40, $3.20, and $2.40. The win gave her connections earnings of $13,800.

The victory was Roussel's 17th of the meet, which gives him a winning percentage of 26%.