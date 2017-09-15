Jockey Club’s NYRA Steward Opposes Navarro Entries

The Jockey Club issued a statement from its New York Racing Association steward Sept. 15 opposing the eligibility of trainer Jorge Navarro to race in the state.

The statement is in reference to the recent reports that NYRA officials and a New York State Gaming Commission steward favored allowing Navarro to participate in Thoroughbred racing in the state. Several state regulators and racetracks have been making decisions on Navarro's status since New Jersey stewards levied a $5,000 fine against him for behavior detrimental to racing and called for the New Jersey Racing Commission to double that fine.

Jim Edwards, the Jockey Club-appointed steward for NYRA, said Navarro should not be allowed to enter horses at NYRA tracks.

"It is my opinion that, at minimum, entries from Mr. Navarro should not be accepted at New York tracks until the matter concerning the recent video involving Navarro is fully adjudicated by the authorities in New Jersey," Edwards said in the statement. "I encourage the New York State Gaming Commission to re-evaluate this matter, in light of all of the information available, and consider further whether or not the standard for exclusion has been met in this case."

The Jockey Club statement cited NYSGC rules it says allow the regulator to take action in this case.

"Sections 4002.8 and 4002.9 of the New York State Gaming Commission Rules and Regulations provide ample guidance for determining the qualifications of individuals for licensing to participate in pari-mutuel racing in New York, as well as grounds for non-renewal or revocation of licenses," the statement said. "Further, Section 4002.12 gives the New York State Gaming Commission the power to exclude persons from a racetrack on a variety of bases—including where a person "has been involved in any action detrimental to the best interests of racing generally."