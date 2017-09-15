Catalog for The Saratoga Fall Sale Now Online

Fasig-Tipton has catalogued 298 entries for The Saratoga Fall Sale, the company's mixed sale to be held on Monday, October 16 in Saratoga Springs, New York. The sale will be conducted in the Humphrey S. Finney Pavilion and begin at 10 am.

Hips 1-90 will consist of broodmares and racing and/or broodmare prospects; hips 91-280 are weanlings; and hips 281-298 are all yearlings.

"We have good quality in this year's catalogue," said Fasig-Tipton president Boyd Browning. "There are a number of mares in foal to leading national and regional sires that should draw significant interest. Additionally, this sale has developed into an excellent weanling market - we have nearly 190 weanlings catalogued this year - and the sire power is very good."

The catalog may now be viewed online and via the equineline sales catalogue app. Print catalogues will be available by September 22.

