Breeders' Cup Elects Fred Hertrich as Chairman

The Breeders' Cup Board of Directors unanimously elected Fred W. Hertrich III as board chairman Sept. 15.

Hertrich, owner of Watercress Farm in Paris, Ky., succeeds William S. Farish, Jr., who served as chairman from 2006 to 2011, and again from 2013 until Friday. Farish will continue as a director.

Hertrich was elected as a board member in 2014. He has chaired the board's Sponsorship Committee and served as a member of the Audit and Finance Committee. A director since 2015 Hertrich will serve a two-year term as chairman. Dan Pride of Godolphin was elected as vice chairman, and also will serve a two-year term.

"I am indeed honored by the opportunity to serve as chairman of the Breeders' Cup and look forward to working with my fellow members and directors, and our nominators, in further strengthening our nomination and racing programs, and elevating the quality and prestige of the World Championships to new heights," Hertrich said. "I congratulate our new vice chairman, Dan Pride, on his election. Finally, I especially want to thank my predecessor, Bill Farish, for his outstanding dedication, leadership, and expertise in serving the Breeders' Cup as chairman."

"My fellow directors have made an outstanding choice in electing Fred Hertrich their next chairman," Farish said. "Fred has made significant contributions in improving and enhancing the goals of the Breeders' Cup as a member and director, and I now look forward to serving him, as he takes the reins of our company and our bright future ahead. I want to thank our members, directors, and our participating horsemen for making the past four years so special for me."

Hertrich, born in Detroit, graduated from Bucknell University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1968. In 1975 Hertrich became the youngest Ford dealer in the United States, when he formed Frederick Ford Mercury in Seaford, Del.

Today he is the president of the Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships, which is comprised of 18 new vehicle dealerships that represent 19 different franchises in Delaware, Maryland, Colorado, and New Jersey. The organization is ranked in the top 50 privately owned retail automobile groups in North America.

Over the years Hertrich has been actively involved in both the Standardbred and Thoroughbred industries in Maryland, Delaware, and Kentucky. Under Hertrich's proprietorship at Watercress Farm, 14 graded stakes winners and more than 60 graded stakes-placed or listed winners have been bred, raised, and sold commercially from Watercress, including grade 1 winner and champion, Shamardal, and grade 1 winners Boys of Tosconova and Street Boss. This year's 2-year-old crop is represented by undefeated grade 3 winner Catholic Boy.

With today's election, the board of 14 Breeders Cup directors is as follows: Barbara Banke, Stonestreet Farm; Antony Beck, Gainesway Farm; Craig Bernick, Glen Hill Farm; Bobby Flay, owner, chef, and restaurateur; William S. Farish, Jr., Lane's End Farm; Craig Fravel, president and chief executive officer of the Breeders' Cup; Fred Hertrich, Watercress Farm; Roy Jackson, Lael Stables; Bret Jones, Airdrie Stud; Anthony Manganaro, Siena Farm; Clem Murphy, Coolmore Stud; Dan Pride, Godolphin; Mike Rogers, The Stronach Group; and Elliott Walden, WinStar Farm.