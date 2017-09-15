Standardbred, Quarter Horse Execs Support New KY Tracks

Executives with the Standardbred and Quarter Horse racing associations in Kentucky both voiced strong support for a proposal by Keeneland and Churchill Downs Inc. to partner on two new racetracks.

Gabe Prewitt, executive secretary for the Kentucky Harness Horsemen's Association, said he was surprised by the Sept. 15 announcement about a new harness track to be built near Oak Grove in Christian County because he wasn't aware a new facility was being contemplated, but added quickly that it's needed.

"The one thing we absolutely need are more racing opportunities for Kentucky horsemen," Prewitt said. "It is desperately needed."

Right now Kentucky offers 68 days of harness racing: 24 overnight days and eight Grand Circuit days at The Red Mile in Lexington, 15 days at Bluegrass Downs near Paducah, and 21 days at Thunder Ridge near Prestonsburg.

Vince Gabbert, Keeneland vice president and chief operating officer, said the Oak Grove facility would likely offer a late spring meet that would dovetail with The Red Mile's overnight schedule, which attracts primarily Kentucky and regional stables.

"We want to be supportive and helpful to horsemen who run at The Red Mile and in the Grand Circuit by being their lead-in," Gabbert said. The Red Mile's overnight meet begins in late July and runs through mid-September.

Both new racetracks would also offer historical race gaming, a game that has the appearance of a slot machine but pools money and calculates payouts like pari-mutuel wagering. Winning combinations are determined by the outcome of previously run races. The Red Mile currently houses historical racing gaming and simulcasting operations that are jointly owned with Keeneland.

Building a Quarter Horse track near Corbin has been in discussion for several years, but Richard "Doc" Connelley, president of the Kentucky Quarter Horse Racing Association, said he is encouraged that the new Keeneland/Churchill Downs partnership will finally make it happen.

"Corbin is a community that has had some hard times and this will employ people and offer top-quality Quarter Horse racing," Connelley said. "We already have a connection through Oklahoma and Texas where the top Quarter Horses are running. Remington's racing secretary, Tim Williams, is my former jockey, so the stars are aligning to be able to attract some of the best horses."

Kentucky currently offers no Quarter Horse racing. The last live meet was held in 2010 at The Red Mile, where Connelley said 5,000-7,000 people were attending the races.

"This really makes all kinds of sense," Connelley said. "There is a real symbiosis between Quarter Horses and Thoroughbreds. The best Quarter Horses running right now are probably 70% Thoroughbred. Is going to give the Thoroughbred people an entirely new market."

Connelley expects the Corbin track will be able to offer purses competitive with any Quarter Horse meet in the United States, particularly since the Kentucky Breeders' Fund has been accumulating incentive money for about five or six years and has had no means yet to pay it out to Kentucky-bred runners.

"The money for the Kentucky Quarter Horse breeders is pretty fat, so we have a lot of our own money to run for," he said.

The Corbin track is anticipated to run 10-12 days between Memorial Day and early August, offering live racing on Friday and Saturday nights, according to Gabbert.