Ami's Mesa Aims to Extend Win Streak in Masters

After three straight clear victories on the synthetic surface at Woodbine, Ami's Mesa will try to add to that winning stretch Sept. 18 in the $400,000 Presque Isle Downs Masters Stakes (G2).

A homebred for Ivan Dalos, Ami's Mesa opened the season with a three-length victory in a seven-furlong allowance-optional claiming race June 30 on the Tapeta Footings track at Woodbine. The daughter of Sky Mesa then successfully stretched out to 1 1/16 miles to earn her first graded stakes win in the Ontario Matron Stakes (G3) July 22.

When moved back to seven furlongs for the Seaway Stakes Aug. 26 by trainer Josie Carroll, Ami's Mesa responded with a dominating performance, drawing off in the stretch to a 6 1/4-length victory under Luis Contreras.

Contreras will make the trip to Erie, Pa. for Monday's 6 1/2-furlong test on the Tapeta that has attracted 14 entries, two of which are also-eligibles. Ami's Mesa will be making her Presque Isle Downs debut after five wins and a second in her six starts on synthetic surfaces, all at Woodbine.

Carroll and other trainers in the race will be competing for the Presque Isle Downs Masters Jacket, which is presented to the conditioner who wins the race.

While Ami's Mesa brings in a strong record on synthetic surfaces, Mary and Chester Broman's homebred Bar of Gold enters off good turf form. The 5-year-old Medaglia d'Oro mare has placed in three straight turf races, most recently posting a 1 1/4-length victory in the Yaddo Stakes for New York-bred fillies and mares Aug. 25 at Saratoga Race Course.

Trained by John Kimmel, Bar of Gold also has rallied seven wide to finish third in the 2016 Presque Isle Downs Masters. Bar of Gold will be looking for her first graded stakes win after placing in seven previous graded stakes, including a runner-up finish in the 2015 Longines Test Stakes (G1). She'll start from post 12 Monday.

Trainer Kiaran McLaughlin will enter a pair of runners off recent dirt starts. Godolphin Racing's grade 3-placed Indulgent enters off a third in the Shine Again Stakes, a seven-furlong restricted stakes contested Aug. 2 at Saratoga. Cheyenne Stables' Clothes Fall Off, who has won the past two editions of the Correction Stakes at six furlongs on the Aqueduct Racetrack inner track, enters off a fourth-place finish in the six-furlong Honorable Miss Handicap (G2) July 26 at Saratoga.

Both McLaughlin horses will be racing on a synthetic surface for the first time.