Ami's Mesa Aims to Extend Win Streak in Masters

After three straight clear victories on the synthetic surface at Woodbine, Ami's Mesa will try to add to that winning stretch Sept. 18 in the $400,000 Presque Isle Downs Masters Stakes (G2).
A homebred for Ivan Dalos, Ami's Mesa opened the season with a three-length victory in a seven-furlong allowance-optional claiming race June 30 on the Tapeta Footings track at Woodbine. The daughter of Sky Mesa then successfully stretched out to 1 1/16 miles to earn her first graded stakes win in the Ontario Matron Stakes (G3) July 22.
When moved back to seven furlongs for the Seaway Stakes Aug. 26 by trainer Josie Carroll, Ami's Mesa responded with a dominating performance, drawing off in the stretch to a 6 1/4-length victory under Luis Contreras.
Contreras will make the trip to Erie, Pa. for Monday's 6 1/2-furlong test on the Tapeta that has attracted 14 entries, two of which are also-eligibles. Ami's Mesa will be making her Presque Isle Downs debut after five wins and a second in her six starts on synthetic surfaces, all at Woodbine.
Carroll and other trainers in the race will be competing for the Presque Isle Downs Masters Jacket, which is presented to the conditioner who wins the race.
While Ami's Mesa brings in a strong record on synthetic surfaces, Mary and Chester Broman's homebred Bar of Gold enters off good turf form. The 5-year-old Medaglia d'Oro mare has placed in three straight turf races, most recently posting a 1 1/4-length victory in the Yaddo Stakes for New York-bred fillies and mares Aug. 25 at Saratoga Race Course.
Trained by John Kimmel, Bar of Gold also has rallied seven wide to finish third in the 2016 Presque Isle Downs Masters. Bar of Gold will be looking for her first graded stakes win after placing in seven previous graded stakes, including a runner-up finish in the 2015 Longines Test Stakes (G1). She'll start from post 12 Monday.
Trainer Kiaran McLaughlin will enter a pair of runners off recent dirt starts. Godolphin Racing's grade 3-placed Indulgent enters off a third in the Shine Again Stakes, a seven-furlong restricted stakes contested Aug. 2 at Saratoga. Cheyenne Stables' Clothes Fall Off, who has won the past two editions of the Correction Stakes at six furlongs on the Aqueduct Racetrack inner track, enters off a fourth-place finish in the six-furlong Honorable Miss Handicap (G2) July 26 at Saratoga.
Both McLaughlin horses will be racing on a synthetic surface for the first time.
Presque Isle Downs, Monday, September 18, 2017, Race 5
Entries: Presque Isle Downs Masters S. (G2)
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Tulsa Queen (PA) Willie Martinez 113 Ryan D. Walsh 15/1 2 2Clothes Fall Off (KY) Rajiv Maragh 118 Kiaran P. McLaughlin 8/1 3 3Minks Aprise (KY) Rafael Manuel Hernandez 115 Roger L. Attfield 12/1 4 4Pretty Perfection (KY) Nik Juarez 118 Kelly J. Breen 8/1 5 5Ginger N Rye (MD) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 118 Horacio DePaz 6/1 6 6Candid Cathy (PA) Mario G. Pino 112 Jonathan E. Sheppard 15/1 7 7Ami's Mesa (ON) Luis Contreras 123 Josie Carroll 4/1 8 8Indulgent (KY) Luis Saez 115 Kiaran P. McLaughlin 6/1 9 9Code Warrior (FL) Anne Sanguinetti 123 Rachel Halden 8/1 10 10Carolina Shag (WV) Sheldon Russell 112 Susan S. Cooney 20/1 11 11Cavalia (PA) Luis Garcia 112 Gerald E. Brooks 20/1 12 12Bar of Gold (NY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 118 John C. Kimmel 9/2 13 13Artesian (KY) Ronald Dale Allen, Jr. 112 Frances McNeely 20/1 14 14Lady Oak (IRE) Addiel J. Ayala 112 Glenn S. Wismer 30/1
