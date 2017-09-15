Harry's Holiday to Indiana for 2018

Justice Farms' grade 3-placed stallion Harry's Holiday will move to Dr. Amy Youngblood's Southern Indiana Equine for the 2018 season to participate in the Indiana Thoroughbred Breed Development Program.

Harry's Holiday is by multiple grade 1 winner Harlan's Holiday, winner of $3,632,664. He is out of the unraced mare Daisy Mason, whose dam, Leslie's Lady, was named Broodmare of the Year in 2016 and is the dam of multiple grade 1 winner and champion Beholder, as well as top sire Into Mischief .

"He has a very strong pedigree with Beholder and Into Mischief appearing in it," said Greg Justice, owner of Justice Farm, which is located near Lexington, Ky.

Harry's Holiday covered 28 mares during his freshman season in Kentucky and will stand for $3,000 in Indiana for the 2018 season.

The Indiana Thoroughbred Breed Development Program is a growing regional and national breeding program. Stallion registrations are due Oct. 15 with no late penalty. For foals to be considered Indiana-bred, mare owners must send in their application by November 1, 2017, and have the mare in the state of Indiana at that time.