Tower of Texas Takes Third Swing at Woodbine Mile

Among the first things that catches the eye when walking into trainer Roger Attfield's shedrow is the level of affection each of his charges are showered with.

The trademark stuffed animals hanging by each stall are the clearest contributors to the barn's welcoming vibe and after a few passes up and down the aisle, it becomes clear that his is a stable that gainfully indulges its occupants with treats of the peppermint variety.

More obvious than any of those indicators, however, is the tone the Hall of Fame conditioner maintains when discussing his equine athletes. And when it comes to the bay gelding with the "T" shaped blaze and multiple graded wins on his résumé, Attfield concedes there is an especially soft spot in his sentimental reserve just for him.

A year ago Tower of Texas delivered one of the best races of his life before his hometown crowd, when he surged between horses in late stretch to outrun his 23-1 odds in the 2016 Ricoh Woodbine Mile (G1T). Unfortunately for the Street Sense gelding, that effort fell a half-length short of the one put forth by champion Tepin and he had to settle for second-place honors behind one of the top turf distaffers this country has produced in recent times.

With so much of his career being an exercise in perseverance, it is fitting Tower of Texas is back for what will be his third try in Woodbine's signature test. The 6-year-old Ontario bred who has fought niggling issues throughout his 23-race career will aim to give Attfield his first Woodbine Mile win when he breaks from post 2 in the 12-horse field Sept. 16.

The $800,000 Woodbine Mile is one of the few local fixtures eight-time Queen's Plate winner Attfield hasn't notched in his years of being based at the Toronto track. Should Tower of Texas collect that achievement for his conditioner Saturday, it would be a most apt reward for the patience he has commanded.

After being purchased by co-owner Scott Dilworth for $195,000 out of the 2012 Keeneland January sale, Tower of Texas went through the sales ring twice more only to fail to meet his reserve in each of those instances. The vet issues that made potential buyers shy away have repeatedly cropped up during his racing career, to the point where Attfield questioned whether his veteran runner would be able to return for a 2017 campaign.

When he's right and gets the right pace, however, Tower of Texas has thrived over the Woodbine course. He earned his first graded win when he took the 2015 King Edward Stakes (G2T) and returned from a more than eight-month layoff this June to prevail in the seven-furlong Connaught Cup Stakes (G2T).

"He's had issues all his life, and in fact he's a horse who went through three horse sales and was bought back because he didn't vet," Attfield said. "I actually got him because he was bought back from a 2-year-old in training sale and they said, 'Just take him and run him.' He's had a number of little issues bothering him, but he bounces back each time and it's just so rewarding.

"He's just a tough little guy and I've got a soft spot for him, for sure. I trained his mother too, as she was tough as nails, but she wasn't very sound either. But he's going very well and very sound this year."

Since finishing seventh in the 2015 Woodbine Mile, Tower of Texas has finished worse than fourth just once in eight subsequent starts, that coming when he ran tenth in last year's Shadwell Turf Mile Stakes (G1T). He finished third in the King Edward Stakes (G2T) July 2, which was followed by a fourth-place run in the Play the King Stakes (G2T) Aug. 19, when he was blocked as he tried to gain his momentum in early stretch.

"He always gives his best. He's just a legitimate trier," Attfield said. "Basically it's just a question of having enough speed in front of him and getting the trip, because he always comes from off of it and he has to be able to find his way through. I'm hoping there is more speed (in the Woodbine Mile) than I think there is. But we'll see what we can do."

Owned by Dilworth and Tom VanMeter II, Tower of Texas has won five of his 23 starts—making all but two of those starts at Woodbine— with earnings of $728,496.

"Last year was one of the toughest horses I've had to run against (in Tepin) and he still came close," Attfield said as he gestured toward his bay gelding. "I know he's going to go out and give him very best and that's all I can ask."