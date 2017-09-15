Buyers Find New Keeneland Format Challenging

The new format for Keeneland's September yearling sale, in which almost double the number of horses were offered before the Sept. 15 day break in selling than during the same period last year, proved challenging for buyers.

Including 167 head in the ultra-selective Book 1 session, Keeneland cataloged 1,203 during the first four days of the sale.

While most of the major buying entities have teams of "short listers," some, like Florida horseman Justin Casse, were hard-pressed to inspect as many of the horses cataloged in Book 2 that they wanted to see.

"The logistics are extremely tough," Casse said. "I have probably missed a horse or two I probably would have bid on—I'm not necessarily saying I would have bought it—but at least I would have given it a fair shot."

Even with two others assisting him with the initial inspection process, Casse said it was difficult to continue looking in the barns while also trying to bid in the pavilion.

"The problem is there is so much ground to cover for Book 2 horses you can't be at the sale ring and do all these things," Casse said. "I have two short-listers working for me and I know I'm not the only one who feels that way. Maybe we should have gotten here a day earlier, but it has just thrown everybody for a loop."

Casse's sentiment was shared by others who noted they had no way of anticipating the amount of time needed for the additional horses during the first week and they are now better prepared for the same format going forward.

Despite the extra work, as a seller Casse said he welcomed the buoyant market at Keeneland.

"I'm happy to see it like this," said Casse, who also made a profit on a yearling he had bought as a weanling and sold during the September sale's first week. "I would rather be buying out of a market in which it is tough to buy, than one in which it is easy to buy because that is scary going forward. You always say you hope you sell in the same market you buy out of, and I think that's definitely the case with the weanlings I bought and sold this year. And I think it will carry through and weanlings will sell really well in November and January."

Seeing the strength of the Keeneland market made Casse feel better about the prices he paid at previous yearling auctions.

"Prior to coming here I was a little curious if I had overspent in the earlier yearling sales, but I would say after buying three here I feel really good about my previous purchases," he said. "We feel really good about what we paid for our earlier horses, even those by freshman sires, and we think we got good value."