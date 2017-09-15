Violence Colts Return Highest Pinhook Profits

A Violence colt that sold for $725,000 during the Sept. 12 second session of the Keeneland September yearling sale produced a whopping return on investment of 760% for the pinhooking entity which bought him as a weanling for $70,000.

The estimated profit was the highest among the previously purchased yearlings sold during Books 1 and 2 of the auction. According to BloodHorse MarketWatch data, there were 74 pinhooks sold (from 100 offered) during the first four days of the Keeneland sale, representing 10.9% of the 681 total sold.

The Violence colt (Hip 319) out of the winning Harlan's Holiday mare Holiday Bertie was bought by Oussama Aboughazale from the Warrendale Sales consignment.

"He was just a real athlete," said Frances Relihan, bloodstock manager for Aboughazale's Sumaya Stud. "We were looking for an athletic individual. Just the way he was made, the way he walked, his class. Everything about him physically ... he just looks like a runner."

"He sold himself. He's just a beautiful, lovely horse," said Kitty Taylor of Warrendale Sales. "We didn't expect this much money. The reserve was way below that so we're pleased."

After deducting the sales company's commission, the colt's net price at Keeneland was $688,250. Subtracting total investment (previous sale price plus upkeep, estimated at $10,000 from time of purchase to being re-sold) left a $608,250 profit for Twin Peaks Racing, which acquired him at last year's Keeneland November sale.

The second-highest ROI of 635% was returned by another Violence colt (Hip 290) that was purchased by Blue Sky Stable for $30,000 during the Keeneland November breeding stock sale from a Castlepark Farm consignment as a weanling and sold to Courtlandt Farm for $310,000. Consigned by Betz Thoroughbreds, the colt is out of the Grand Slam mare Grand Slam Girl and is a half brother to multiple grade 3 winner Home Run Kitten.

Next on the profitability list is Hip 863, a Union Rags colt bought by Xavier International Bloodstock for $475,000 from Hunter Valley Farm. Produced from the winning Strong Hope mare Terrific Tiffany, the half brother to stakes-placed Fashion Runaway was a $75,000 weanling acquisition by J.C. Bloodstock at the 2016 Keeneland November sale out of a consignment by James Keogh.

One of the priciest yearlings sold during the week, an Orb colt bought by Kerri Radcliffe Bloodstock and Eric Fein for $1 million, was also one of the most profitable. Consigned by Gerry Dilger's Dromoland Farm as Hip 844, the colt is out of the stakes-placed Dixieland Band mare Tally Ho Dixie, also the dam of graded-placed and listed stakes winner Kyriaki. He was previously bought by Trabu Purchases for $175,000 at Keeneland last November from Copper Penny Stables out of a Brookdale Sales consignment.

Rounding out the top five Keeneland first-week pinhook scores was Hip 502, a Quality Road filly produced from the stakes-winning Brother Derek mare Miss Derek. Consigned by Select Sales, the colt was first purchased at Keeneland November by First Finds for $25,000 as a weanling from a Lane's End consignment, was sold to Mathis Stables for $180,000.