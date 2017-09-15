Keeneland, Churchill Partner on Two New Racetracks

Churchill Downs Inc. and Keeneland Association announced Sept. 15 a historic partnership to propose construction of two new state-of-the-art racing facilities, a Standardbred track and a Quarter Horse track that would both include historical racing operations.

The proposal would see the Quarter Horse track built in southeastern Kentucky in the Knox County city of Corbin, and the second track, a Standardbred track, constructed in southwestern Kentucky in Oak Grove, which is in Christian County.

The proposed facilities would feature live horse racing and historical racing machines. Those historical racing machines, which look like slot machines but use a pari-mutuel formula for payouts and rely on past races to determine winning combinations, would not only generate money for purses at the new tracks but a significant amount of purse money also would be committed to Thoroughbred racing at , | BloodHorse.com Track Profile">Churchill Downs , Keeneland, and through the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund.

Keeneland vice president and chief operating officer Vince Gabbert said specific numbers in terms of how money from historical gaming would be divided among the various purses is not yet known. He emphasized that a motivating factor in launching the tracks and historical racing facilities, which would be located near Tennessee which does not allow casino gaming, is to generate money for purses at the new tracks and at Churchill and Keeneland.

"Our goal, as with everything we do, is we want to put as much money back into the purse structure as we can at both (Churchill and Keeneland) and through the statewide Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund," Gabbert said. "We don't have definitive numbers at both places but there will be enough money generated to provide a very good, competitive product to support the live racing at both new facilities and still provide significant purse contributions to both (Keeneland and Churchill) and the development fund."

In the completed fiscal year 2017, historical gaming in Kentucky generated $13.96 million for Thoroughbred purses. Keeneland and the Red Mile operate a joint venture historical racing and simulcasting operation at the Lexington Standardbred track, and Churchill plans to launch its own $60 million historical racing facility in 2018 at its Trackside Live property. Kentucky Downs operates the most successful historical racing operation in the state and Ellis Park also offers the games.

Included in that $60 million cost of the historical gaming facility is the development of games by Churchill Downs Inc., which plans to enter the historical gaming market as a manufacturer. CDI is expected to provide the historical racing machines at the new tracks.

Gabbert said the investment in the two new track facilities will be between $80 million and $90 million. Both facilities will include simulcast operations. Corbin used to have a popular Kentucky Off-Track Betting outlet until it was closed in June 2013, along with Kentucky OTB's other remaining facilities.

"I think that's one of the reasons we've been so well-received. It was a well-run, and well-attended part of the OTB network when it was still open," Gabbert said. "We have a lot of people there who want to see simulcasting come back."

Plans call for the Quarter Horse track to offer 10 to 12 race dates on Friday and Saturday nights in the summer. The Standardbred track would offer racing in the spring.

Kentucky Downs president Corey Johnsen opposes plans for the track and historical racing operation in Oak Grove.

"We are disappointed at the announcement of Churchill Downs and Keeneland's plans to pursue a racetrack license in Oak Grove," Johnsen said. "Nashville is the primary market for Kentucky Downs. A track a short drive away in Oak Grove would provide undue competition to Kentucky Downs' already-established and successful historical horse racing, simulcasting, and live-racing operations."

Three years ago, when Kentucky Downs applied for more racing dates, Churchill Downs and Keeneland opposed those efforts, Johnsen said.

More details about the project were shared in a video featuring CDI chief executive officer Bill Carstanjen, Keeneland president and CEO Bill Thomason, Kentucky Thoroughbred Association executive director Chauncey Morris, and Kentucky Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association executive director Marty Maline.

"Horse racing is a $4 billion industry in the Commonwealth that creates thousands of jobs, strengthens our statewide economy and attracts millions of visitors from around the globe," Carstanjen said. "Churchill Downs and Keeneland share a deep commitment to making Kentucky's horse racing industry the very best version of itself, and the new racing facilities in Corbin and Oak Grove will help us achieve this by generating much needed funds to increase purses and breeders' incentives."

"Keeneland is excited to partner with Churchill Downs on this initiative which builds upon our mission to strengthen the sport and create new opportunities for horsemen and fans," Thomason said. "Not only will these racing facilities strengthen Kentucky's vital horse industry, but just as importantly, they will positively impact the commonwealth and the local communities by stimulating significant economic growth, generating hundreds of new jobs, and enhancing tourism and hospitality."

Churchill Downs and Keeneland are working closely with the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet and other state and local officials on a number of incentives and necessary infrastructure improvements to bring the Corbin and Oak Grove facilities to fruition.

"Corbin is thrilled to be a part of this historic venture between two of the horse racing industry's most iconic names," said Corbin Mayor Willard McBurney. "The new racing facility will be a welcome addition to our city's already long list of sites and attractions for local residents and visitors."

"We are proud of the significant investment Churchill Downs and Keeneland are committed to making in our community, and are excited to see the infusion of tourism, economic development and new jobs it will bring to Oak Grove and Christian County," said Oak Grove Mayor Bea Burt.

Each facility is contingent on receipt of an initial pari-mutuel racing license by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, and Churchill Downs and Keeneland are filing their applications with the commission Sept. 15.

"Churchill Downs and Keeneland have the support of the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association as they move forward with their plans to bring two new racing facilities to our state," Morris said. "The proposed facilities will benefit our industry and the commonwealth as a whole through new jobs, greater revenues and more tourism."

"The Kentucky Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association is excited for what this announcement means for our sport," Maline said. "We represent more than 6,000 owners and trainers who depend on a strong racing industry, and we know this historic partnership will help draw the eyes of millions to Kentucky's signature industry."