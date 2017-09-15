Keeneland September's Fourth Session Stays Strong

The bullish market at Keeneland's September yearling sale continued to generate strong trade among a global contingent of buyers Sept. 14 and produced healthy results with the sale of two fillies for $1 million each.

Keeneland sold 198 yearlings for a total of $47,231,000, an average of $238,540, and a median of $175,000 during the Thursday session, which marked the final day first-week portion of the September sale. Through the first four days, Keeneland sold 681 horses for gross sales of $196,645,000, for an average of $288,759 and a median of $200,000. Thirteen horses have sold for $1 million or more compared to nine during last year's entire sale.

Keeneland reformatted the first week of the September sale this year to open with a select, single-session Book 1 followed by a three-day Book 2, versus last year's three-day Book 1. The format change was designed to create momentum from the beginning that would carry through the entire auction, and to put as many top-quality horses before the world's major buyers as possible during the first week.

"The goals we set out before the sale have been accomplished," said Keeneland director of sales Geoffrey Russell. "We wanted to engage buyers early, and Monday showed that with great highlights. We wanted the momentum from Monday to carry through this week. The table has been very well set for the rest of the sale based on this week.

"We have sold million-dollar horses throughout the week, which shows the strength of the market. There is a hunger for top-end horses."

Thursday's two session-toppers sold within minutes of each other. The first, consigned by Brereton Jones/Airdrie Stud is a filly by leading sire Tapit out of Jones' 2012 Kentucky Oaks (G1) winner Believe You Can, by Proud Citizen. Don Alberto was the winning bidder.

"First of all, she's a Tapit," said Liliana Solari of Don Alberto. "We had Proud Citizen at our farm in Chile. He was a wonderful horse and he sired very good fillies and colts. (This filly) had very nice lines—not too big, not too strong, but nice lines. So we want to have good horses (from) her."

"All the smart people have told us that the filly looks exactly like all the really good Tapits," said Bret Jones of Airdrie. "She is not a great, big, robust filly, but she is a well-put-together filly and gives you the feeling she is going to give everything she has on the racetrack."

Kerri Radcliffe Bloodstock bought the second million-dollar filly, who is from the last crop of Scat Daddy. Consigned by Gainesway, agent, she is out of the graded stakes-placed Ghostzapper mare Beloveda, a half sister to grade 3 winner Golden Mystery.

"This was my favorite horse in the whole sale," Radcliffe said. "I saw her on Sunday and I knew I wasn't going home without her. In my eyes she is the best horse in the sale. She is a queen and hopefully she will be in the Queen Mary Stakes (G2, at Royal Ascot) next year."

"(The filly) rose to the occasion here," said Gainesway's director of sales, Michael Hernon. "She was shown over 220 times. She was just as strong at the end. And she came along really well, I'd say in the last six weeks. She attracted all the top buyers, as she deserved to do. We think she's a Royal Ascot filly. There was a lot of across-the-board interest from major buyers and you know the cream rises to the top. We think she's a really good horse, and we're delighted with the result."

Eric Fein paid $900,000 for a colt by Tapit who is a half brother to grade 1 winner Taris, grade 3-placed Theatre Star, and stakes winner Stoweshoe. Out of the Theatrical (IRE) mare Comedy, he was consigned by Denali Stud, agent for Stonestreet Bred & Raised.

"We priced him anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million," said Ian Brennan, who signed the ticket. "Good Tapit colts are bringing that kind of money. I've seen him for the last six, seven months and I've loved him. He's done everything right."

John Oxley paid $800,000 for a daughter of Pioneerof the Nile from the consignment of Blandford Stud, agent. The filly is out of the winning Touch Gold mare All Mettle, a half sister to multiple grade 1 winner Paulassilverlining.

"She is gorgeous and I love Pioneerof the Nile," Oxley said. "She had the same look as (his son, Triple Crown winner) American Pharoah . She was too attractive to pass up, so I had to stay in there and win. That was a little more than I thought she would go for and quite a bit more than I hoped she would go for."

Robert and Lawana Low paid $750,000 for No Joke, a filly by Distorted Humor , who is a half sister to recent Del Mar Debutante Stakes (G1) winner Moonshine Memories, stakes winner Indian Evening, and from the family of Horse of the Year Favorite Trick. She was consigned by Lane's End, agent.

"I said to Mr. Low, 'It's the perfect recipe for success for a filly to bring a lot of money,'" said Jacob West, who signed the ticket for the filly. "She's an outstanding physical (and an) incredible pedigree behind her ... so it was a recipe for success. She'll go to (trainer) Todd Pletcher.

"(The market is) strong. It's incredibly strong. You have a number in your head and you better be prepared to give (25%), sometimes 50% more. (High prices are) good for the breeders. It's hard to get (the yearlings) through all the hoops and get them in here, so when you do that, you need to get rewarded. I'm happy that these breeders are getting rewarded."

Rick Porter's Fox Hill Farm was the leading buyer Thursday, with $1,675,000 spent for seven yearlings.

The leading consignor was Taylor Made Sales Agency, which sold 33 horses for $6,617,000.

No sale will be held Sept. 15. The sale resumes Sept. 16. Remaining sessions begin at 10 a.m. ET. The sale concludes Sept. 23.