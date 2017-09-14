Multiple Rewards for Jones at Keeneland September

Tremendous gratification comes to a Thoroughbred breeder when a family carefully nurtured steadily produces quality foals.

Such was the reward when former Gov. Brereton Jones watched a striking gray filly by Tapit out of his homebred grade 1 winner Believe You Can sell for $1 million Sept. 14 during the fourth session of the Keeneland September yearling sale.

Jones' connection with Believe You Can goes back to her second dam, Taegu, a daughter of Halo and a homebred raced by Thomas Mueller. Jones bred the first four foals out of Taegu, including an unraced daughter of El Prado (IRE) named El Fasto, who is the dam of Believe You Can.

"Believe You Can stood out as a very competitive horse, and she proved what she is," Jones said.

The daughter of Proud Citizen became Jones' second Kentucky Oaks (G1) winner in 2012. He won his first Oaks with homebred Proud Spell in 2008 and with Lovely Maria in 2015. Believe You Can won eight of 14 starts and earned more than $1.28 million.

Jones attributes some of his success with breeding to focusing on producing horses with mid-sized frames. This principle is one of the reasons, Jones said, the mating to Tapit worked well with Believe You Can.

"I believe the middle-sized horse is frequently able to do quick things. The quickness is more important than size," he said. "We have been blessed to have been able to win three Kentucky Oaks. It means a great deal to me and it means a great deal to all the people who work (at Airdrie). In each case those winners have been of the size and scope that allowed them to be faster than the competition. I just think it works that way."

Breeding Thoroughbreds also requires a good measure of faith.

Take Hip 231, a dark bay or brown filly by Airdrie Stud's first-crop yearling sire Cairo Prince , out of an unraced daughter to War Front named Fought the Fight. Jones entered the filly in the opening session of Book 2 with some reluctance. She ended up being a $200,000 buy-back.

"She is a filly I did not want to sell, but when you are in the business you have to sell a certain number," Jones said. "I was more excited about her not selling than getting a big price. It was not about the money."

For Jones, it was about his faith in what this filly can be.

Fought the Fight never raced because she was born with such crooked legs that vets were not sure she would be able to walk. Jones, however, loved the horse's family and believed she still would be valuable as a broodmare. With surgery her legs were straightened enough that she could pass directly into the farm's broodmare band.

Fight With Pride, a 2-year-old filly by Proud Citizen, is Fought the Fight's first foal. She is now racing as a homebred for Jones and his son, Bret. At Delaware Park Aug. 7 she won her debut by 6 3/4 lengths. Jones believes the Cairo Prince filly will be just as good, maybe better.

"This is the reward coming back for giving a life to this crooked-legged mare," Jones said. "I believe she will produce one or more stakes winners. That's how much I believe in her. I get emotional thinking about it, because it is an emotional thing. It is why this business is so much fun."