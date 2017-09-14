McPeek in Familiar Territory With Curlin Colt Purchase

When Ken McPeek went to $850,000 to buy a Curlin colt during the Sept. 14 session of the Keeneland September yearling sale on behalf of Paul Fireman's Fern Circle Stable, it was familiar territory for the trainer.

McPeek had purchased Curlin for $57,000 from the Eaton Sales offerings at the 2005 Keeneland September yearling sale. The colt went on to earn two-time Horse of the Year honors, earn more than $10.5 million, and become a leading sire.

"I know the guy that bought Curlin as a yearling," McPeek quipped after signing the ticket. "I know him pretty well, and I think (this colt) was as much that type of horse as I've ever seen from the stallion. He really stamped this colt. Curlin had a little vet issue as a yearling and we went through this colt and he vetted perfect. He was a man among boys today."

Consigned by Clarkland Farm as Hip 987, the chestnut colt is out of the stakes-placed Orientate mare Allude, the dam of grade 3-placed Dancinginthecircle and stakes winner Imply. He is from the extended female family of champion Holy Bull and grade 1 winner Sweet Symphony.

"I expected $600,000-$700,000," McPeek said. "Fortunately, Mr. Fireman, (was) on the phone, and he said, 'Go ahead.' I feel lucky to have a horse in the barn like this, and hopefully he comes out fine."

Fireman, a relative newcomer to horse ownership, campaigns Senior Investment, the Stonestreet Lexington Stakes (G3) winner who finished third in the Preakness Stakes (G1).

"We're just stepping up, trying to find stock so we can compete at the highest level," McPeek said.