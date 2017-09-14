Newly Formed Marchmont Stable Seeking Classic Horses

Marchmont Stable, a group consisting of Claiborne Farm and some of its clients who want to buy two-turn colts with classic potential, was active during the first week of the Keeneland September yearling sale, buying four horses for $1.8 million.

The most expensive of the Marchmont purchases came during the Sept. 14 final session of Book 2 when a Pioneerof the Nile colt (Hip 965) was acquired from Hinkle Farms for $775,000. Produced from the winning Fusaichi Pegasus mare Accessorize, the colt is from the family of French champion Ancient Regime, and multiple group 2 winner Mubtaker.

"It is a group of clients and us that we put together," said Claiborne's Walker Hancock. "They asked us to buy them some colts so we put together a little partnership. They had a racing stable in the 1980s that was so successful, so hopefully Marchmont Stable will have some success.

"Two-turn dirt horses was their request and I think that's what we found them."

Buying in a stiff market, Hancock said it was tough to get what the partnership wanted.

"We were chasing these colts and got outbid on plenty, but we found these four," Hancock said. "It was very tough to buy the good ones."

The partnership's other purchases were Hip 894, an Uncle Mo colt also from Hinkle Farms, $500,000; Hip 535, a Malibu Moon colt offered by Eaton Sales, $275,000; and Hip 589, a Lemon Drop Kid colt consigned by Gainesway, $250,000.

Bill Mott and Christophe Clement will train the Marchmont horses, Hancock said.