Shadwell Stays Active at End of Book 2

Shadwell Estate Company may have been the leading Book 1 buyer Sept. 11 at the Keeneland September yearling sale with eight horses acquired for $6,825,000, but Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum's international operation remained active throughout Book 2 as well, including Sept. 14 as the sale's fourth session drew to a close.

While Sheikh Hamdan himself left Lexington Sept. 13 after inspecting sale yearlings and the stock on his his U.S. farm during a six-day visit, Shadwell vice president and general manager Rick Nichols signed the ticket Thursday for a $650,000 Union Rags colt consigned by Mill Ridge Sales.

"He's a really nice horse—very well-built," Nichols said of Hip 1023, who was bred by Gainesway Thoroughbreds, Brian Graves, and Michael Hernon. "We just really liked him."

Out of the J Be K mare Baby J, the colt is the second foal out of his dam, who has a maiden 2-year-old filly by Graydar named No Show Rose. This year she produced a colt by Flatter .

Nichols was uncertain whether the colt will race in Europe or the U.S.

"We'll see what the boss says," he said. "He went back home, so I'll talk to him tonight and see if he'll leave him here or try him in England."

Nichols also signed the ticket on a $450,000 City Zip colt (Hip 1052). Consigned by Lane's End, the chestnut colt was bred by Dell Ridge Farm out of the Dynaformer mare Bluegrass Princess, who produced stakes winner Partisan Politics (More Than Ready ).

Shadwell picked up their most expensive offerings Monday, led by a $2.5 million Tapit colt out of the grade 1-winning Tiznow mare Tiz Miz Sue, and a $1.1 million War Front colt out of the graded stakes-winning Bernardini mare Theyskens' Theory. The son of Tapit (Hip 105) was consigned by Paramount Sales for breeder AR Enterprises, while the War Front colt (Hip 104) was consigned by Bluegrass Thoroughbred Services for breeder Cres Ran.

"My boss really enoyed himself and enjoyed getting to see some nice horses," Nichols said. "We just come and we look. What we like, we try to buy. If they're there, we buy them. If they're not, we don't. We never set any goals or anything like that."

Shadwell's other Book 1 buys were a $900,000 Speightstown —Devil by Design colt (Hip 157) consigned by Glennwood Farm; a $500,000 Speightstown—Ready to Act colt (Hip 76) consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency; a $500,000 Kitten's Joy —Keertana colt (Hip 32) consigned by Denali Stud; a $450,000 Kitten's Joy—Nereid colt (Hip 60) consigned by Lane's End; a $400,000 War Front—Prize Catch colt (Hip 71) consigned by Lane's End; and a $375,000 Curlin —Christies Treasure colt (Hip 152) consigned by Lane's End.

"They've been a little expensive. We got beat out a few times," Nichols said. "Several times, actually. It's a very strong market for the right horse."

During Tuesday's Book 2 opening session, Shadwell took home a $900,000 Cairo Prince —Kittery Point colt (Hip 391) from Brereton Jones/Airdrie Stud, a $750,000 Into Mischief —Indian Rush colt (Hip 342) from Paramount Sales, a Ghostzapper —Holy Blitz colt (Hip 321) for $625,000 from the Woods Edge Farm consignment, and a Candy Ride —Hot Storm colt (Hip 329) for $275,000 from Sierra Farm. Wednesday they picked up a son of War Front—Stanwyck (Hip 790) for $750,000 from Claiborne Farm, a Bodemeister —Remit colt (Hip 668) for $700,000 from Gainesway, and the lone filly of the bunch, a $550,000 daugter of Speightstown—Special Me consigned by Select Sales, agent for Machmer Hall.

The filly was an excellent sale for Machmer Hall's Craig and Carrie Brodgen, who purchased Special Me, the dam of grade 2 stakes winner Stonetastic and grade 2 stakes-placed Gift Box, for $6,000 from the 2009 Keeneland January horses of all ages sale. Machmer Hall co-bred the Speightstown filly while the Brogdens owned 50%.