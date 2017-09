Kerri Radcliffe fell in love with one filly above all others at the Keeneland September yearling sale, and decided she had to have her.

It took $1 million, but Hip 1041, a daughter of Scat Daddy out of the Ghostzapper mare Beloveda will go Phoenix Thoroughbreds after Radcliffe signed the ticket.

KEESEP, Hip 1041: yearling, f, 2016, Scat Daddy - Beloveda, by Ghostzapper; Breeder: Gainesway Thoroughbreds LTD, Brian (KY) Sale Price: $1 million

Buyer: Kerri Radcliffe

Consignor: Gainesway, agent

The bay filly was consigned by Gainesway.