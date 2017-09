The depth of this year's Keeneland September yearling sale continued to prove itself on Sept. 14 with a $1 million filly that Don Alberto garnered after a protracted bidding war.

Don Alberto acquired a gray daughter of Tapit out of the 2012 Kentucky Oaks (G1) winner Believe You Can, by Proud Citizen. The filly was consigned by Brereton Jones' Airdrie Stud, which campaigned and bred Believe You Can.

KEESEP, Hip 1038: yearling, f, 2016, Tapit - Believe You Can, by Proud Citizen; Breeder: Brereton C. Jones (KY) Sale Price: $1,000,000

Buyer: Don Alberto

Consignor: Brereton C. Jones/Airdrie Stud, agent

Story to be updated.