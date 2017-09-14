Curlin Colt Moves to Top of Keeneland Session

Nearing the halfway point of the Sept. 14 session of the Keeneland September yearling sale, a Curlin colt garnered the top price of the day to that point when he was purchased by Ken McPeek for Fern Circle for $850,000.

Consigned by Clarkland Farm, the Curlin—Allude, by Orientate colt is a half brother to stakes winners Imply and Dancinginthecircle. The colt is from the family of Horse of the Year Holy Bull.

KEESEP, Hip 987: yearling, c, 2016, Curlin - Allude, by Orientate; Breeder: Clarkland Farm (KY) Sale Price: $850,000

Buyer: Fern Creek Stable

Consignor: Clarkland Farm

The sale added to a strong day for Curlin, who, through that point in the sale, had seven yearlings sell for $3.16 million.

Just before the Curlin colt entered the ring, John Oxley went to $800,000 to land a Pioneerof the Nile filly.

The filly, offered as Hip 986 and consigned by Blandford Stud (Padraig Campion) agent, is out of a half sister to multiple grade 1 winners Paulassilverlining and Dads Caps.