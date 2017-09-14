Albaugh Lands Curlin Colt Second Time Around

It doesn't happen very often when there is a dispute over a pricey yearling, but there was a kerfuffle over a handsome well-bred son of Curlin during the Sept. 14 session of the Keeneland September yearling sale.

Initially, the colt (Hip 887) consigned by Gainesway on behalf of breeder Helen K. Groves Revocable Trust, was knocked down on a final bid of $900,000 to a buyer believed to be the high bidder. However, after some confusion, the sales receipt went unsigned and a discussion ensued between Keeneland officials and the consignor.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Albaugh Family Stables, which had been among those competing for the colt late in the process, offered to buy him privately but it was determined the best way to rectify the situation was to bring the colt back into the ring.

The second time around, the Albaugh team came out on top with a winning bid of $800,000, resulting in a small celebration among the stable's representatives. Steve Castagnola, Albaugh's bloodstock manager, signed the ticket in the name of his Kempton Bloodstock, along with bloodstock and training manager Barry Berkelhammer.

There was good reason Albaugh Family Stables was so keen to get the colt, who is out of the grade 3-placed Giant's Causeway mare Trensa and is a half brother to group 1 winner Hawkbill and Free Drop Billy. A 2-year-old by Union Rags , Free Drop Billy has placed in two graded stakes, including a second in the Hopeful (G1) Sept. 4 at Saratoga Race Course for Albaugh Family Stables and trainer Dale Romans.

"We're absolutely thrilled we got the colt," Castagnola said. "He was one we really wanted, and we were a little disappointed we didn't get him the first time. We've got a great team, and he's one that checked every box for everybody. Obviously having Free Drop Billy was appealing to us from a pedigree perspective. From a conformation perspective, he was a fantastic individual, a May baby. We absolutely loved him.

"It feels like we bought that horse three times. I'm not really sure what happened the first time. We had a limit on where we were going to be, and the first time around, there was actually a live bid in the pavilion which was not us, and I believe that was $850,000. There apparently was a bid for $900,000 out back, and when we came back to congratulate Brian (Graves of Gainesway) and Ms. Groves, he said, 'Don't go anywhere, there's some confusion over who's signing the ticket.'

"So, we waited and stayed in communication with Gainesway, got the announcement he'd come back through, and essentially, we bought him for the same bid that we made the first time he was offered."

Brian Graves of Gainesway said they were satisfied with the end result despite the bumpy road in getting to the final price.

"I liked $900,000 better than $800,000, but the breeder is happy and the new owners are estatic," he said. "There were offers on the horse before he went back to the ring. The underbidder did not want to sign the ticket at the number he bid, therefore, the horse went back in the ring, and the underbidder did not bid as much as he did the first time."