Pegasus World Cup Highlights Gulfstream Meet

The second running of the $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) and the 67th running of the $1 million Florida Derby (G1) highlight a 2017-18 Championship Meet at Gulfstream Park with a stakes purse total of $28.6 million.

The Pegasus World Cup will be contested Jan. 27. The inaugural running of the world's richest race was won last year by champion Arrogate and featured many of the country's top older horses, including two-time Horse of the Year California Chrome .

WINCZE HUGHES: Arrogate Turns Pegasus World Cup Into One-Horse Show

The Florida Derby, to be contested March 31, has been a leading producer of classic winners, with three of its last five victors going on to win the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1). The Florida Derby will be one of seven stakes races March 31, including four grade 2 events—the $300,000 Gulfstream Mile, $250,000 Gulfstream Oaks, $250,000 Honey Fox Stakes, and $250,000 Pan American.

Along with the Florida Derby and Pegasus World Cup, Gulfstream will host the Eclipse Awards for the sixth consecutive year Jan. 25. It will also become the first facility outside Latin America or the Caribbean to host the Clásico del Caribe, five of the region's most prestigious races contested by horses from eight Latin American and Caribbean countries.

The popular Sunshine Millions will be held Jan. 20 and the Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream selected 2-year -olds in training sale will be held March 28.

Gulfstream will open the Championship Meet Dec. 2 with the $1.1 million Claiming Crown.

The Florida Derby will have several preps leading up the 1 1/8-mile event, including the $100,000 Mucho Macho Man Jan. 6, the $350,000 Holy Bull Stakes (G2), and $200,000 Swale Stakes (G2) Feb. 3, the $100,000 Hutcheson Stakes (G3) March 24, and the $400,000 Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) March 3.

The country's top 3-year-old fillies will also be featured at Gulfstream, with the $75,000 Glitter Woman Jan. 6, the $200,000 Forward Gal Stakes (G2) Feb. 3, $200,000 Davona Dale Stakes (G2) March 3, and the $250,000 Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) March 31.

The Pegasus World Cup will be part of a program for older horses on the main track that includes the $100,000 Harlan's Holiday Stakes (G3) Dec. 16, the $100,000 Skip Away Stakes (G3) Jan. 13, the $125,000 Fred Hooper Stakes (G3) Jan. 27, $100,000 Hal's Hope Stakes (G3) Feb. 24, and the $300,000 Gulfstream Park Mile (G2) March 31. Fans will get to see older females on the main track Dec. 16 in the $100,000 Rampart Stakes (G3), Feb. 19 in the $200,000 Royal Delta Stakes (G2), and March 17 in the $200,000 Inside Information Stakes (G2).

Older turf horses will begin the Championship Meet Dec. 16 with the $100,000 Tropical Turf Stakes (G3T). The turf schedule also includes the $200,000 Fort Lauderdale Handicap (G2T) Jan. 13, $200,000 W.L. McKnight Handicap (G3T) Jan. 27, $300,000 Gulfstream Park Turf Handicap (G1T) Feb. 10, $150,000 Canadian Turf Stakes (G3T) March 3, and $250,000 Pan American Stakes (G2T) March 31.

The full stakes schedule can be found at this link.