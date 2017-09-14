Distorted Humor Filly Sells for $750,000 at Keeneland

Jacob West went to $750,000 to land a Distorted Humor filly named No Joke for Robert and Lawana Low early on in the Sept. 14 session of the Keeneland September yearling sale. The chestnut filly was consigned by Lane's End, agent.

Offered as Hip 900, the filly briefly owned the top price of the session—the final day of the Book 2 catalog—about an hour into the day. A Curlin colt a few minutes earlier saw a bid of $900,000 but after no one signed the ticket for that colt, he was offered again and sold to Albaugh Family Stables for $800,000.

KEESEP, Hip 900: No Joke, yearling, f, 2016, Distorted Humor - Unenchantedevening, by Unbridled's Song; Breeder: Summer Wind Equine (KY) Sale Price: $750,000

Buyer: Robert and Lawana Low

Consignor: Lane's End, agent

The filly's value was enhanced by the victory of her half sister, Moonshine Memories, in the Del Mar Debutante Stakes (G1) on Sept. 2. A $650,000 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga yearling purchase, Moonshine Memories is a Malibu Moon filly trained by Simon Callaghan for Bridlewood Farm and the Coolmore Stud connections of Susan Magnier, Derrick Smith, and Michael Tabor.

"She is an outstanding physical, with an incredible pedigree behind her, with updates, so it was the recipe for success," said Jacob West, who represented the Lows.

West said the filly will be trained by Todd Pletcher.

Bred in Kentucky by Summer Wind Equine, No Joke, by Distorted Humor—Unenchantedevening, by Unbridled's Song, is also a half sister to stakes winner and grade 2-placed Indian Evening.