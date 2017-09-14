Second Time Around, Albaugh Family Lands Curlin Colt

After two trips through the ring early on during Thursday's session of the Keeneland September yearling sale, Albaugh Family Stables went to $800,000 to land a chestnut Curlin colt.

There was a bit of confusion involved with the colt, first offered about an hour into the sale. A top bid was listed at $900,000 but no buyer signed a ticket at that price. The colt was then offered again at 12:30 p.m. where he sold for the $800,000 price.

KEESEP, Hip 887: yearling, c, 2016, Curlin - Trensa, by Giant's Causeway; Breeder: Helen K. Groves Revocable Trust (KY) Sale Price: $800,000

Buyer: Albaugh Family Stables

Consignor: Gainesway, agent

The colt, out of grade 3-placed Trensa, by Giant's Causeway , was consigned by Gainesway, agent. Offered as Hip 887 Thursday, the colt was bred in Kentucky by Helen K. Groves Revocable Trust.

Trensa is the dam of group 1 winner Hawkbill as well as grade 1-placed juvenile Free Drop Billy, the latter being a catalog update. Albaugh Family Stables campaigns Free Drop Billy, by Union Rags . He ran second in the Hopeful Stakes (G1) Sept. 4 at Saratoga Race Course.

Trensa is out of grade 1 winner Serape, by Fappiano, who also has produced multiple graded stakes winner Batique.