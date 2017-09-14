Hip 887, a colt by Curlin, brought $800,000

Anne M. Eberhardt

Second Time Around, Albaugh Family Lands Curlin Colt

After two trips through the ring early on during Thursday's session of the Keeneland September yearling sale, Albaugh Family Stables went to $800,000 to land a chestnut Curlin  colt.

There was a bit of confusion involved with the colt, first offered about an hour into the sale. A top bid was listed at $900,000 but no buyer signed a ticket at that price. The colt was then offered again at 12:30 p.m. where he sold for the $800,000 price. 

The colt, out of grade 3-placed Trensa, by Giant's Causeway , was consigned by Gainesway, agent. Offered as Hip 887 Thursday, the colt was bred in Kentucky by Helen K. Groves Revocable Trust. 

Trensa is the dam of group 1 winner Hawkbill as well as grade 1-placed juvenile Free Drop Billy, the latter being a catalog update. Albaugh Family Stables campaigns Free Drop Billy, by Union Rags . He ran second in the Hopeful Stakes (G1) Sept. 4 at Saratoga Race Course

Trensa is out of grade 1 winner Serape, by Fappiano, who also has produced multiple graded stakes winner Batique.