Ulysses Big Mover in World's Best Racehorse Rankings

After his performance in the Juddmonte International Stakes (G1), Ulysses (127) joins Gun Runner as the co-third highest rated horse in the seventh edition of the Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings for 2017. Arrogate remains atop the rankings.

In the Juddmonte International, Ulysses improved his rating from 121 after he defeated Churchill (123) by two lengths. Another big mover in the latest rankings is Harry Angel (125), who dominated the 32Red Sprint Cup Stakes (G1) and improved his rating from 120.

In the United States, Collected (122) has won all three of his starts this season, and he is ranked after his half-length victory over Arrogate (134) in the $1 Million TVG Pacific Classic Stakes (G1). Additionally Drefong (121) joins the rankings after his easy score in the Forego Stakes (G1). West Coast (121) won his fourth consecutive race by taking the Travers Stakes presented by NYRA Bets (G1), and Oscar Performance (121) claimed the Secretariat Stakes (G1T) one month after winning the Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes (G1T).