20/20 Focus: Winx Aims to Extend Win Streak

World's best turf horse Winx celebrated a birthday Sept. 14 but it is back to group 1 business for the star mare in the Colgate Optic White Stakes Sept. 16 at Randwick.

Winx has been an official 6-year-old since Aug. 1, the start of the racing year in Australia, and Thursday was a milestone that went relatively unnoticed, unlike her win streak which has the world watching each time she steps out.

After a couple of warm-up races that turned unpredictably into contests, Winx will look for her 13th group 1 victory and is a $1.09-$1 favorite to greet the judge as the winner for the 20th consecutive occasion.

It is not something that gets easier as the win streak number grows. As trainer Chris Waller has seen in the Aug. 19 Warwick Stakes, where she missed the start by five lengths; and Sept. 2 Chelmsford Stakes where she had a similar margin to make up on Red Excitement at the top of the Randwick stretch; defeat can be around the corner.

But Waller will not be staying up at night trying to devise a winning route from barrier one on Saturday.

"I don't think there is anyone that purposely tears a race apart to make things hard, but you've got to respect other jockeys, trainers, and owners giving instructions to ride their horse to the best of their ability," Waller said. "Everybody is trying to win and I respect that. It was just a little more noticeable last start, simple as that.

"What we are all learning is, regardless of the situation, that she is equally effective and that Winx is who she is. She is not unstoppable, but she is a very good racehorse."

Hugh Bowman knows what to expect on Saturday: generous speed from Red Excitement. The champion jockey also is taking nothing for granted—after all this is a group 1.

But there is confidence that comes with being on a champion.

"As we get deeper into the preparation, it's a bit easier to cope with the expectation and I get to understand where she is at too. She relaxes and I relax," Bowman said.

He will ride Winx as always: to make sure she gets the chance to present in the straight where her ability and determination will take over.

"Her will to win is not something that I feel as much as others might see because quite often she has the job done midway down the straight, but it was very noticeable for me last start," he said. "When she saw Red Excitement out in front, I could feel her will to win and tenacity to be first past the post and for me that was very special."

The day at Randwick also will see the return of the world's second-highest-rated sprinter Chautauqua in the group 2 Bowermans Office Furniture Shorts. He is the favorite for next month's $10 million Everest and had a track gallop before Winx at Rosehill on Thursday morning.

Co-trainer Michael Hawkes summed up what punters will see Saturday.

"I look at (Winx) every morning and go, 'Wow, what a tremendous race mare she is'," Hawkes said. "And no doubt Chris would look at Chautauqua the same. You treat them as individuals. Australia is very lucky to have two great horses and come Saturday they're both out again.

"Honestly, (Chautauqua) is just a freak. There's no other word to describe him."