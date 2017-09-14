Curragh Hires Contractor as Facility Upgrade Continues

The Curragh Racecourse has appointed John Sisk & Son as the main contractor to construct the magnificent new facilities scheduled to be completed by the end of 2018, in time to launch for the 2019 racing season.

Designed by Grimshaw Architects, in association with Newenham Mulligan & Associates and design and engineering partner Aecom, the new Curragh will see the creation of world-class, multi-purpose facilities. The new venue will respect both the great heritage of the Curragh and the importance of celebrating the unique landscape of the Curragh plains, while retaining the intimate and distinctive character of the existing racecourse. The redevelopment aims to upgrade the facilities and amenities of the site with an innovative design that will create a sense of arrival, atmosphere, and excitement.

The centerpiece of the redevelopment will see the creation of a major new grandstand with corporate facilities, restaurants, bars, and superb viewing facilities for the public. A new arrivals and reception area will feature a brand new visitor attraction with a museum that celebrates the history of racing in Ireland and the contribution Ireland has made to the sport worldwide. A new parade ring will ensure that more patrons can share in the excitement and build up to the racing. A new weigh room will provide even better facilities for the jockeys.

Demolition by Murphy International of the old Curragh grandstand and Weigh Room commenced last January and was completed in June, while they also are currently working on the reconstruction of the historic viewing stand as a stand-alone feature, which was first built in the 1850s to commemorate the visit of Queen Victoria.

Work on the refurbishment of the stable area also commenced earlier this year with Galway-based Purcell Construction winning the contract to ensure that the real stars of the sport also will have first class facilities. The stable area is due to be completed in time for the 2018 racing season.

"This is a very exciting time for The Curragh and we would not have been able to progress the development as quickly as we have without our partners and stakeholders including Horse Racing Ireland, Irish Turf Club and the private investors whose generosity, support and commitment to the project has been hugely positive and much appreciated," said Curragh chairman Padraig McManus.