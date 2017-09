Barretts announces 2018 sale dates.

Location of 2018 Barretts sales will be the same as 2017. As previously announced, the March and May 2-Year-Olds in training sales have been combined in 2018 and will held in April.

Barretts 2018 Sales Calendar

January Mixed Sale

To be held in Pomona, California

Sale Date: Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Early Bird Entry Deadline: Monday, November 6, 2017

Entry Deadline: Friday, November 17, 2017

Supplemental Entries Close: January 3, 2018

Spring 2-Year-Olds in Training Sale

To be held in Del Mar, California

Sale Date: Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Training Preview: Monday, April 2, 2018

Early Bird Entry Deadline: Friday, January 12, 2018

Entry Deadline: Friday, January 26, 2018

Supplemental Entries Close: Wednesday, March 21, 2018

The Paddock Sale of Race Ready Horses

To be held in Del Mar, California

Training Preview: Monday, July 23, 2018

Sale Date: Wednesday, July 25, 2018

August Select Yearling Sale

To be held in Del Mar, California

Sale Date: Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Nominations Close: April 13, 2018

Fall Sale of Yearlings and Horses of All Ages

To be held in Pomona, California

Sale Date: Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Early Entries Close: August 24 , 2018

Entries Close: August 31, 2018

Supplemental Entries Close: October 2, 2018

