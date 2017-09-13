Radcliffe Forging New Partnerships at Keeneland

Kerri Radcliffe, who has emerged as one of the biggest players in the North American auction market, buying on behalf of Phoenix Thoroughbreds, is also forging new relationships within the industry at the Keeneland September yearling sale.

During the waning moments of the Sept. 13 session of the yearling sale, Radcliffe bought an Orb colt in partnership with prominent owner Eric Fein for $1 million. The bay colt, bred in Kentucky by Copper Penny Stables, is out of the stakes-placed Dixieland Band daughter Tally Ho Dixie, who is the dam of graded-placed and listed stakes winner Kyriaki (by Scat Daddy).

"Instead of smashing each other up—beating each other up—we might as well be in partnership together," said the ebullient Radcliffe, who during the Tuesday sale session bought a Violence colt for $850,000 in partnership with Three Chimneys. "Isn't it nice, all my new friends?"

In addition to the two yearlings bought in partnership, Radcliffe's bloodstock agency acquired three additional horses at Keeneland for gross receipts of $2.85 million.

"We keep bidding against each other, so we finally decided to bid together," said Fein, who has campaigned graded stakes winners C C's Pal, Big Truck, and Musket Man, among others.

Fein said the colt would be sent to Stonestreet Training & Rehabilitation Center in Florida to be prepped and then sent to Todd Pletcher to train.

With the lofty prices being paid for the yearlings perceived to have the best chance at future success on the racetrack, Fein said it made sense for anyone wanting to elevate their program to partner up.

"It's come down to partnerships, otherwise you're bidding against each other," Fein said.