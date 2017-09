Partners Kerri Radcliffe and Eric Fein helped the third session of the Keeneland September yearling sale reach the seven-figure threshold for the third time going to $1 million for a son of Orb . The colt was consigned by Dromoland Farm as agent.

The bay colt, bred in Kentucky by Copper Penny Stables, is out of the stakes-placed Dixieland Band daughter Tally Ho Dixie, who is the dam of graded-placed, listed stakes winner Kyriaki (by Scat Daddy).

KEESEP, Hip 844: yearling, c, 2016, Orb - Tally Ho Dixie, by Dixieland Band; Breeder: Copper Penny Stables (KY) Sale Price: $1,000,000 Buyer: Kerri Radcliffe Bloodstock & Eric Fein

Consignor: Dromoland Farm, agent Sale History: 2016KEENOV $175,000.

More to come.