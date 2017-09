Juddmonte Farms went to $725,000 to acquire a bay colt by Curlin out of the stakes-placed Hennessy mare Sumptuous.

The colt (Hip 820) was bred and raised by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings and sold by Francis and Barbara Vanlangendonck's Summerfield consignment. Sumptuous is a half sister to graded stakes winner Strike It Rich (by Unbridled's Song).

KEESEP, Hip 820: yearling, c, 2016, Curlin - Sumptuous, by Hennessy; Breeder: Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY) Sale Price: $725,000

Buyer: Juddmonte Farms

Consignor: Summerfield, agent for Stonestreet Bred & Raised

This article will be updated.