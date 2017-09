A full brother to multiple graded stakes winner Blofeld became the 10th seven-figure yearling sold at the Keeneland September yearling sale deep into the third session of the sale Sept. 13.

Peter Brant's White Birch and M.V. Magnier bought the colt by Quality Road for an even $1 million out of the Indian Creek consignment. The colt, bred in Kentucky by Keats Grove Farm, is out the black-type stakes winner Storm Minstrel.

KEESEP, Hip 804: yearling, c, 2016, Quality Road - Storm Minstrel, by Storm Cat; Breeder: Keats Grove Farm (KY) Sale Price: $1,000,000

Buyer: White Birch and M.V. Magnier

Consignor: Indian Creek, agent

This story will be updated.