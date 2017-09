Shadwell Estate acquired its third War Front yearling late into the third session of the Keeneland September yearling sale for a price of $750,000.

The bay colt consigned by Claiborne Farm as agent was bred by in Kentucky by Ramona Bass. He is the first foal out of graded stakes winner Stanwyck, a daughter of Empire Maker . Stanwyck is a half sister to Kentucky Derby (G1) winner Giacomo and grade 1 winner Tiago.

KEESEP, Hip 790: yearling, c, 2016, War Front - Stanwyck, by Empire Maker; Breeder: Ramona S. Bass (KY) Sale Price: $750,000

Buyer: Shadwell Estate Co.

Consignor: Claiborne Farm, agent