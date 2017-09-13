Pioneerof the Nile Filly Sells for $825,000

A Four Star Sales-consigned filly by Pioneerof the Nile brought $825,000 from Mick Ruis' Ruis Racing during the mid-point of the Sept. 13 second session of Book 2 of the Keeneland September yearling sale.

The striking filly was bred by Three Chimneys Farm and is out of the stakes-winning, grade 1-placed R Gypsy Gold. The mare was purchased for $625,000 from the dispersal of E. Paul Robsham Stables at the 2013 Keeneland November sale. Her 2015 yearling by Medaglia d'Oro sold to agent Steven Young at last year's Keeneland September sale for $775,000.

KEESEP, Hip 672: yearling, f, 2016, Pioneerof the Nile - R Gypsy Gold, by Bernardini; Breeder: Three Chimneys Farm (KY) Sale Price: $825,000

Buyer: Ruis Racing

Consignor: Four Star Sales, agent

The filly's second dam, the stakes-winning Broadway Gold, is a half sister to grade 1 winner and sire Dialed In .

The price is the highest for a filly so far in the session, far in advance of a Scat Daddy filly at $650,000 earlier in the session.