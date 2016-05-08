Breeders' Cup Festival Events Announced

The San Diego Tourism Authority, San Diego Sports Alliance and organizers of the Host Committee today announced the 2017 Breeders' Cup Festival, a week-long series of events and activations leading up to the 34th annual World Championships on November 3 and 4 at the iconic Del Mar Racetrack in nearby Del Mar, California. Designed to showcase the best of San Diego's local culture, the rich programming will include a host of events, from golf and poker tournaments and musical performances to art walks and food festivals, for visiting guests and locals alike to enjoy ahead of the weekend's races.

"We are thrilled to engage our fans with an eclectic selection of activities ahead of and throughout the weekend of the World Championships," said Stefanie Palmieri, Breeders' Cup Vice President of Events. "With such a vibrant host-site for the Breeders' Cup, we want to highlight all that San Diego has to offer, from the city's exceptional cuisine to its stunning scenery. We thank the City of San Diego, Del Mar, and all of our partners for helping us develop these experiences for our guests from around the world."

The festivities will begin on Saturday, October 28 and continue throughout the running of the Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday, November 4. The exciting line-up of events includes:

* Art of the Horse (Now through Saturday, November 4): The second annual pop-up art exhibition features 20 life-size, fiberglass horse statues created by San Diego's most talented local artists displayed in prominent locations throughout San Diego.

* Jake's 35th Annual Beach Fun Run and Breeders' Cup Breeze Presented by San Diego Surf Cup (Saturday, October 28): Kicking off the official Breeders' Cup Festival week, the 3.2 mile run on the beach will conclude with a beach party at local eatery Jake's Del Mar with live music, Polynesian entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and a raffle drawing benefitting local charities.

* Del Mar Schools Education Foundation Celebrates the Breeders' Cup (Sunday, October 29): A celebration of 50 plus years of the City of Del Mar, Del Mar Schools and Community! A luncheon at Barn at the Beach at Powerhouse Park, which will feature acts from local Del Mar Schools and an evening reception will offer live musical entertainment, a plated dinner and cash bar.

* Rood & Riddle Breeders' Cup Post-Position Draw (Monday, October 30): The official post-position draw, which will be held races at Barn at the Beach at Powerhouse Park, will determine the starting gate positions (number) of each horse in the 13 Breeders' Cup World Championships races.

* Torrey Pines Golf Tournament (Tuesday, October 31): Taking place at one of San Diego's most pristine and coveted golf courses, the tournament, sponsored by Sentient Jet and Callaway, will welcome Breeders' Cup executives, owners, and participants for a day of friendly competition.

* Ponies & Poker (Tuesday, October 31 -- Thursday, November 2): Hosted at Ocean's Eleven Casino, "Ponies & Poker" will bring together amateur and professional poker players alike with Thoroughbred horseracing luminaries, fans, athletes, and celebrities for a Texas Hold 'Em style tournament and a shot at a $100,000 prize.

* Breeders' Cup Belly-Up Concert Series (Wednesday, November 1 -- Saturday, November 4): Set to accommodate up to 600 guests per night, the Breeders' Cup Belly-Up Concert Series will feature some of the greatest musical acts from the San Diego area for four lively nights of singing, dancing, and mingling with fellow Breeders' Cup fans.

* Bourbon, Blue Grass & Breeders' Cup (Wednesday, November 1): The Del Mar Foundation's community party will feature live Bluegrass music, bourbon and whiskey tastings featuring Maker's Mark®, Knob Creek®, Basil Hayden®, among others, and hors d'oeuvres at the newly constructed Barn at the Beach facility in Powerhouse Park in Del Mar.

* Jocktails at the Breeders Cup (Wednesday, November 1): One of the most highly-anticipated annual Breeders' Cup events will feature cocktails crafted by Breeders' Cup's most famous jockeys and personalities at the Del Mar Plaza. All proceeds from Jocktails at the Breeders' Cup will benefit the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.

* Racing Excellence Award Honoring Dick Enberg (Wednesday, November 1): Honoring legendary American sportscaster Dick Enberg, the gala will bring together several of Dick's colleagues and friends, sports enthusiasts, business leaders, and the local and national horseracing community for a celebration of San Diego and Del Mar's inaugural hosting of the Breeders' Cup World Championships. The gala will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito.

* Bing Crosby Fall Meet (Wednesday, November 1 & Thursday, November 2): Named after iconic actor, songwriter, and singer and founding partner of the Del Mar Racetrack Bing Crosby, this race meeting opens two days prior to the Breeders' Cup and continues through November 26.

* Rancho Santa Fe Golf Tournament (Thursday, November 2): Highlighting yet another of the area's most coveted golf courses, the tournament, which is sponsored by Sentient Jet and Callaway will host guests for a day of sun, sand, and swings.

* Betting the Breeders' Cup presented by Daily Racing Form (Date: TBD): Betting the Breeders' Cup will offer seasoned horseracing fans and newcomers an in-depth preview from Daily Racing Form experts on how to bet the Breeders' Cup races.

* Best at the Barn (Thursday, November 2): The Del Mar Village Association will host an upscale tasting event at the Barn at the Beach venue at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar, which brings together San Diego County's finest chefs preparing exquisite cuisine, showcases their signature style, with specialty cocktails and wines. The event will also feature live entertainment

* Bash at the Beach (Friday, November 3): Following the first full day of championship races, Bash at the Beach invites fans to enjoy a cocktail as they take in a stunning San Diego sunset. The event will feature live music by Haute Chile, a live auction of racing memorabilia, cocktails, and hors d'oeuvres. The Bash will benefit Thoroughbred Charities of America.

* La Jolla Art Walk (Friday, November 3): Set in the hilly seaside community just south of Del Mar, this art tour will usher guests through several of the area's most notable galleries.

* Breeders' Cup Viewing Party (Saturday, November 4): A viewing party capping off the Breeders' Cup Festival will take place at Barn at the Beach in Powerhouse Park.

To learn more about the 2017 Breeders' Cup Festival and the individual events, please visit breederscupfestival.com.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.